Lisa Cook to remain at Fed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 12:49
Chainbase
C$0.2573-1.93%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03396-5.92%
Union
U$0.01997+11.35%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.513-2.26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005222-5.51%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.013417-0.24%

A federal appeals court has blocked Donald Trump’s attempt to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This is the first instance the president has pursued such action since the central bank’s founding in 1913. The ruling is a significant legal rebuke to a president who has sought ever greater control over the central bank.

The decision came less than a week before a closely watched policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, at which officials are expected to vote on whether to cut interest rates for the first time this year. While Cook remains sidelined, the court preserves the status quo structure of the seven-member Fed Board of Governors that influences U.S. monetary policy.

The case has attracted interest from across the ideological spectrum, since it deals with both the independence of the Federal Reserve and constraints on presidential authority.

Court upholds protection under law

In a 2-1 decision, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Lisa Cook and barred Mr. Trump from removing her from his board at the Federal Reserve. In a majority opinion, Judge Bradley Garcia and Judge Michelle Childs wrote that the court had issued an order in which they emphasized that Cook had been deprived of fundamentally fair procedures. Under that decision, Cook had never been served with a complaint or allowed to defend herself, and all rights in trust were awarded by law.

At the heart of the case is a provision in the Federal Reserve Act, which states that governors may only be removed “for cause”, such as serious misconduct or an inability to serve. The court noted that the allegations against Cook stemmed from a 2021 mortgage application, filed before she joined the Fed in 2022, and therefore did not meet the legal threshold for dismissal.

One Trump appointee, Judge Gregory Katsas, disagreed with the ruling. According to his view, it is up to the president which kinds of misconduct are of the sackable species. He said that to curtail the president’s authority in this manner risked diluting accountability at the country’s most powerful financial institution.

The US Court of Appeals ruling is Cook’s personal and professional victory. She has strongly denied wrongdoing since the accusations surfaced, decrying them as politically motivated smears against her work. And her legal team hailed the decision, saying that to have removed Ms. Cook from office unlawfully could have rattled investors, destabilized markets, and disrupted confidence in the central bank’s independence.

Court ruling shapes next Fed meeting

The ruling, issued without explanation, arrives at a particularly inopportune time for the Federal Reserve as its policymakers prepare to gather for one of their highly anticipated meetings of the year. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will likely cut interest rates this week, the first time in more than a decade, as it grapples with evidence of slowing growth and other pressures on the global economy.

A favorable ruling for President Trump would also have dramatically shifted the balance of power within the central bank. Had Cook been removed, Trump would have been free to name a successor and left his choices in control of four of the seven central bank’s board seats. The majority would have given him greater influence over monetary policy, and he has publicly demanded faster and more aggressive rate cuts.

But analysts say the consequences stretch far beyond a single board member. It reflects that the Federal Reserve has not caved to severe political pressure and changed its stripes. Analysts say it sends a message to domestic and international markets that economic, not party political, factors would continue to drive policy. They say stability is necessary to preserve confidence in the U.S. dollar and broader financial system.

Still, the legal fight may not end there. The Justice Department may also seek a review by the U.S. Supreme Court of the ruling. If so, an outcome from the high court could have broader implications for the extent to which the president can oversee the central bank.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/lisa-cook-to-remain-at-fed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

The Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token rallied sharply on Monday, bucking the broader cryptocurrency decline.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.499-2.57%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2215+4.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08897-6.54%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:05
Share
Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Monero experienced an 18-block reorganisation, reversing 117 transactions. Qubic is suspected of causing the reorganisation, despite denials of interference. Continue Reading:Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% The post Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7% appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Qubic
QUBIC$0.00000209-2.79%
Monero
XMR$307.24+2.25%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05139-12.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:17
Share
Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Nasdaq-listed firm Helius Medical Technologies Inc. unveiled the launch of a $500 million Solana-focused Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) backed by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital. Related Reading: Bitcoin Consolidates Above $115K As Market Eyes Fed’s Sept 17 Policy Move Helius Reveals Solana Treasury Strategy On Monday, Helius Medical Technologies, a neurotech company in the medical device field, announced an oversubscribed private investment in public equity (PIPE) offering of common stock to launch a new Solana treasury strategy. The offering, led by Pantera Capital and Summer Capital, is estimated to raise $500 million and an additional $750 million in stapled warrants to purchase shares of common stock, assuming full exercise. Additionally, Big Brain Holdings, Avenir, SinoHope, FalconX, Arrington Capital, Animoca Brands, Aspen Digital, Borderless, Laser Digital, HashKey Capital, and Republic Digital are also participating in the offering, which is expected to close on September 18, 2025. Following the closing, the company’s management team will include Summer Capital’s founder, Joseph Chee, as Director and Executive Chairman, Pantera’s General Partner, Cosmo Jiang, as Board Observer, and Pantera Capital’s founder, Dan Morehead, as Strategic Advisor. According to the announcement, Helius intends to use the offering’s proceeds to implement a DAT strategy and purchase Solana’s native token, SOL, to make it the company’s primary treasury reserve asset. Notably, the company expects to build an initial SOL position, with plans to significantly scale holdings over the next 12–24 months through a best-in-class capital markets program, incorporating ATM sales and other proven strategies. Additionally, it will evaluate staking, lending, and other opportunities throughout the ecosystem to generate revenue from the SOL Treasury, while maintaining a conservative risk profile, the company explained. Institutions Push SOL Adoption Cosmo Jiang told news media outlet Fortune he believes there can only be a handful of successful public companies dedicated to just one cryptocurrency, affirming that “just as much as it is about scale, it’s about velocity.” “We’d much rather start with a moderate size so that we can really go out to market and grow very quickly, rather than start too big and then have a harder time growing on a percentage basis,” he said. He affirmed that the deal structure for this Solana treasury company positions it to be competitive: “We believe we have the right setup to be the leading, if not, at least one of the two or three, but certainly the leading, Solana DAT.” It’s worth noting that recently, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital announced their plan to establish Forward Industries, a SOL treasury company, to purchase the cryptocurrency, stake it, and generate excess returns. The company successfully closed its PIPE financing on September 11, securing gross proceeds of approximately $1.65 billion. Related Reading: Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How In the press release, he also highlighted that “there is a real opportunity to drive the flywheel of creating shareholder value that Michael Saylor has pioneered with Strategy (…) by accelerating Solana adoption.” Meanwhile, Dan Morehead affirmed that Solana is a “category-defining blockchain and the foundation on which a new financial system will be built,” adding that “a productive treasury company, backing the industry’s most affordable, fastest, and most accessible network, stands to substantially increase institutional and retail access to the Solana ecosystem and help fuel its adoption around the world.” Featured Image from Unsplash.com, Chart from TradingView.com
DAR Open Network
D$0.03392-6.35%
Solana
SOL$235.01-2.63%
RealLink
REAL$0.06334-1.10%
Share
NewsBTC2025/09/16 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Family-Linked World Liberty Financial Token Defies Bitcoin, Ethereum Weakness, Extends Weekly Rally To 8%

Monero Faces Turbulence with 18-Block Reorg; XMR Surges 7%

Helius Joins Solana Treasury Trend With $500 Million Funding For New DAT Strategy

Next Bitcoin BTC In 2025? New Ethereum Based Meme Coin, Emerges As The Best Crypto Investment

Listed company Capital B completes €58.1 million capital increase to accelerate Bitcoin treasury strategy