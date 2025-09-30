Lisa Makes Chart History With Her Star-Powered Collaboration

Blackpink’s Lisa makes history as “Priceless” with Maroon 5 hits 20 weeks on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, matching BTS and Fifty Fifty. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: Lisa of BLACKPINK performs at the Coachella Stageduring the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella

Throughout 2025, Lisa, one of the four singers in the girl group Blackpink, has proved her immense popularity all around the world thanks to her debut solo album Alter Ego and the many singles pushed from the project. Lisa also collaborates with other well-known musical acts from time to time, as she has become an in-demand collaborator, one who can help produce a hit.

The K-pop superstar joined pop band Maroon 5 on “Priceless,” which fronted the group’s most recent album Love Is Like, and which this week helps her tie with several other major names in her field and make history.

“Priceless” Lives on a Billboard Radio Chart

“Priceless” falls again on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, dipping from No. 35 to No. 38. The tune will likely slip off Billboard’s ranking of the tracks that rack up the largest total number of audience impressions across radio stations that focus on the more mature side of pop in just a few days. But before it does, the collaboration makes it to an impressive landmark, one which only a handful of names in K-pop have seen before.

Lisa Matches BTS and Fifty Fifty’s Records

As of this week, “Priceless” has spent 20 frames on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. As it reaches that number, the collaboration ties with three other tracks as the second-longest-running hit by any K-pop act in the history of the tally.

Currently, “Priceless” is on the same level as “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty, as well as a pair of BTS tunes. The septet’s own “Dynamite,” as well as “My Universe,” a collaboration with Coldplay, also managed 20 stays on the ranking.

Rosé’s “Apt.” Holds the All-Time Record

Fellow Blackpink star Rosé claims the record for the longest-running hit of all time by any K-pop star on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. Her breakout solo smash “Apt.,” which also credits Bruno Mars, is in a distant first place with 32 weeks on the ranking to its credit.

How Rosé and Lisa Are Rewriting Chart History

“Priceless” is one of only a handful of top 10 hits by K-pop musicians on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking. The team-up comes in behind only “Apt.,” which missed out on becoming a historic No. 1 by just a single spot. “Priceless” peaked at No. 6, beating the other 20-week charters it is currently tied with in terms of longevity.

How Many Pop Radio Hits Has Lisa Charted?

Lisa has appeared on the Adult Pop Airplay chart three times under her own name. Impressively, all of those hits have landed on the list in 2025. She first appeared entirely on her own with “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).” About two months later, she returned with “Born Again,” a collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye, and then only a short time after that, “Priceless” arrived.

Blackpink Stars Join BTS on Billboard’s Radio Chart

Lisa is tied for the most appearances among K-pop musicians on the Adult Pop Airplay chart with two other names. Her Blackpink bandmate Rosé has landed on the list with “Apt.” alongside Mars, “Toxic Till the End,” and “On My Mind,” which is fronted by singer-songwriter Alex Warren.

BTS has scored three of the biggest hits among K-pop names, with “Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “My Universe.”

How “Priceless” by Lisa and Maroon 5 Performed

“Priceless” was a minor hit on the Hot 100, as the song only managed to reach No. 76 and it quickly disappeared. The tune was far more successful on all three of Billboard’s pop radio rankings, thanks not only to Lisa’s popularity, but Maroon 5’s track record.

On the Adult Contemporary chart, “Priceless” ties with “Apt.,” “My Universe,” and “Dynamite” as the highest-rising hit by any K-pop musical figure, as all of them peaked at No. 16.

Its performance on the busier and more competitive Pop Airplay list was less impressive, as “Priceless” soared to No. 18 and spent 15 frames on the tally, though there are many other tunes by K-pop acts that have held on for longer or climbed even higher.