Listed company Mega Matrix announced the establishment of a stablecoin governance token treasury centered around the ENA token.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to PR Newswire, Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE: MPU), a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, announced the establishment of a Treasury Reserve (DAT) strategy for stablecoin governance tokens, using ENA, the ecosystem governance token of Ethena, the issuer of the third-largest stablecoin USDe, as its core strategic reserve asset. This initiative aims to actively participate in the governance of the stablecoin ecosystem by strategically holding leading stablecoin governance tokens, in order to propel the company to the forefront of stablecoin innovation.

