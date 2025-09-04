Listed company SUI Group increased its holdings by approximately 20 million SUI tokens, bringing its holdings to over US$300 million.

By: PANews
2025/09/04 07:06
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0054-0.31%
SUI
SUI$3.3869+1.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258+0.31%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0751+10.76%

PANews reported on September 4th that, according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed company SUI Group Holdings announced in a statement on Wednesday that its holdings of SUI tokens have exceeded $300 million after increasing its holdings by approximately 20 million SUI tokens. The company stated that as of Wednesday, it held 101,795,656 SUI tokens, valued at $344 million. Stephen Mackintosh, Chief Investment Officer of SUI Group, stated, "We plan to continue seeking additional capital increases to purchase additional discounted locked-up SUI tokens, thereby increasing the number of SUI tokens held per share and creating value for shareholders."

SUI Group, formerly known as Mill City Ventures, a short-term lender, has reached an agreement to purchase tokens directly from the Sui Foundation at a discounted price. Mill City established its position as the official SUI token reserve by completing a $450 million private placement. The company stated that it currently has approximately $58 million in cash available to purchase additional SUI tokens.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Healthtech founder Mary on her passion for accessible healthcare, overcoming bias as a woman in tech, and why the industry needs more diverse voices.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103+5.64%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755--%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/04 04:41
Share
Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

Anchorage Digital has added custody and staking for Starknet’s STRK token, expanding the token's utility for institutional investors in the US. Anchorage Digital, a chartered crypto bank in the United States, has launched custody and staking support for Starknet’s native token, STRK, seeking to address investors’ appetite for yield generation on digital assets.According to a Wednesday announcement, staked STRK currently yields an annual percentage rate (APR) of 7.28%. Anchorage, offering STRK custodian services since January, is expanding the token’s utility.“Anchorage Digital has a long-standing relationship with Starknet and now is opening the door to institutional custody and staking of STRK,” the company said in a statement. Read more
STRK
STRK$0.1244+0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103+5.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:10
Share
AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Researchers posing as children on Character AI logged 669 harmful interactions in 50 hours, including grooming and drug offers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1246-0.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/04 07:29
Share

Trending News

More

Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Anchorage launches Starknet staking for institutions amid crypto yield demand

AI Companions Are Grooming Kids Every 5 Minutes, New Report Warns

Webus and Air China Partner to Enable XRP Payments

Bitcoin's Price Is Flat, but the Hash Rate Just Hit a Record High