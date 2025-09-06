Litecoin feuds with influencer, trades barbs over price...and hairline

After Benjamin Cowen mocked Litecoin's price action, Litecoin jabbed at his hairline, joking it “reminds me of the great recession.”

A playful spat between the official social media account of cryptocurrency Litecoin and crypto influencer Benjamin Cowen has grabbed the attention of the broader crypto community heading into the weekend.

“Your head reminds me of the great recession,” Litecoin, the 21st-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, said in an X post on Friday, firing back at crypto influencer Benjamin Cowen after he poked fun at Litecoin’s (LTC) long-term price action against Bitcoin (BTC) with the caption “the quiet part.”

Cowen said, “Your market cap reminds me of the great recession.” Litecoin responded, “You could use a cap.” The jokes kept rolling. Litecoin said, “I call this the ‘No need for Head and Shoulders’ chart,” referencing the popular bearish reversal pattern.

