Litecoin Gets Another $73M Boost as Luxxfolio Expands Treasury Holdings

Luxxfolio, a Canadian digital infrastructure company, has filed a base shelf prospectus to raise up to CAD$100 million, about $73 million, to strengthen its Litecoin treasury. The move comes only months after the company shifted away from Bitcoin mining and declared itself a Litecoin-first company.
In a recent post, we reported that Luxxfolio Holdings (CSE: LUXX) was making a firm entry into the cryptocurrency market. The firm chose Litecoin (LTC) as a key asset it sees as valuable in global finance.
According to a filing, Luxxfolio will now be allowed to issue as much as CAD$100 million in securities over a 25-month period once the document is approved.
According to the update, instead of offering everything at once, the company will have the option of selling common shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, or units in stages.
Notably, this gives it the flexibility to raise funds based on market demand and project needs. Reacting to this, Chief Executive Officer Tomek Antoniak said the structure is designed to help the company respond quickly when opportunities arise.
Luxxfolio stated that a portion of the funds will go directly into Litecoin infrastructure and treasury programs. The remaining part will support wider growth plans and other strategic investments.
Antoniak added that scale is important in the industry, noting that a larger treasury and stronger ecosystem footprint will give the company better chances to capture market share and drive adoption.
The announcement did not spark much enthusiasm from investors on the day. Luxxfolio’s stock price closed down 3.57% on August 28, though the shares are still up 28.57% over the past month. It also did not bring any major gain for the Litecoin price, as the coin was trading at $109.20, down 3.74% in 24 hours as of writing.
Luxxfolio, which was previously known as AX1 Capital Corp., originally ran as a Bitcoin mining operation. The company overhauled its model earlier in the year and formally announced its new Litecoin focus in March 2025. At that time, it disclosed an initial treasury purchase of 4,982 LTC.
By July, the company’s holdings had grown to 20,084 LTC. To measure this, Luxxfolio introduced a Litecoin-per-share yield, which stood at about 151.6% during that period. The firm has also attracted strong links to the Litecoin community. In June, Litecoin creator Charlie Lee joined its advisory board, giving further weight to its new direction.
It is worth noting that Luxxfolio is not alone in this approach. As indicated in our earlier discussion, MEI Pharma, a Nasdaq-listed biotechnology firm, announced in July that it was committing $100 million to a Litecoin treasury.
In addition, the Litecoin Foundation also took an equity stake in MEI Pharma, while Charlie Lee also joined its board. More recently, Thumzup Media Corporation announced a $250 million plan that included Litecoin along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and USDC.]]>