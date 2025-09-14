Litecoin Latest Updates; HBAR News Today & Remittix Launches 15% USDT Rewards For Holders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 22:13
Recent Litecoin and HBAR news reflects how well these two have carved out a niche for themselves. Litecoin is at the forefront of payment infrastructure, and HBAR news shows the project driving enterprise and governance blockchain development.

However, recent news suggests there’s a fast-growing project growing in momentum, and many expect it to dominate the market in Q4. This project, called Remittix, has features driving growth beyond just hype. This PayFi sensation delivers capacity, staking, low gas fees, and cross-border remittance.

Litecoin Halving Approaches

Source: Twitter

Litecoin is projected to climb to $180. The asset is backed by the anticipation of its imminent halving, which will cut its miner returns. According to Litecoin’s history, that’s created upward price tension. Investors cite LTC holding a key support region just below $110, with resistance forming around $130. Hence, a breakout over that could open room toward $150. But the chances are speculative. 

HBAR News Mirrors ETF Hype Effect 

HBAR news reflects pressure from mixed sentiment. Technical analysis points to a likely dip toward $0.205 if bearish momentum persists. But there’s also growing interest as market analysts see the likelihood of ETF approval rising toward 90%. Such events could trigger renewed inflows.

Source: Twitter 

Technicals affirm what HBAR news reveals as the crypto recently broke from the trendline and created a classic Power of 3 setup. It is thought that as long as it holds support, there could be a spike.

Why Remittix Attracts More Interest and Demand

Remittix is creating a payment-first crypto project. Its wallet (beta) is due for launch this month, with native support for Solana (and Ethereum) networks. The project enables rapid, low-cost cross-border crypto payments in over 30 countries involving crypto and fiat currencies.

Compared to the speculative prospects Litecoin and HBAR news present, Remittix’s utility for daily, real-use payments rather than just blockchain protocols or governance experiments makes it better. Here, you get low gas fees, utility-first token use, community growth, and real-world adoption.

In a wrap:

  • There’s a time-sensitive entry point before listings and parabolic growth while selling at 0.1080
  • Security is a priority as it has been audited by CertiK, one of the top blockchain security firms
  • The beta wallet is coming on Monday, September 15, and could boost user adoption, transaction volume, and visibility.
  • There is also an ongoing $250,000 giveaway for the community as well as a referral reward program: if you refer someone to Remittix, you get a 15% bonus paid in USDT directly into your wallet. 

All of these give early users an extra incentive beyond speculation to back Remittix regardless of Litecoin and HBAR news. 

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix  

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/litecoin-latest-updates-hbar-news-today-remittix-launches-15-usdt-rewards-for-holders/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
