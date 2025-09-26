Litecoin is currently priced at $103.17, which shows a decline of 1.48% over the past day. The token has a market value of $7.88 billion with a 24-hour volume of $1.73 billion that accounts for 0.21% of the overall crypto market share. Critical Litecoin Support Emerges at $103 A crypto analyst noted that Litecoin had […]Litecoin is currently priced at $103.17, which shows a decline of 1.48% over the past day. The token has a market value of $7.88 billion with a 24-hour volume of $1.73 billion that accounts for 0.21% of the overall crypto market share. Critical Litecoin Support Emerges at $103 A crypto analyst noted that Litecoin had […]

Litecoin Oversold Setup Sparks Explosive Rebound Above $108

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/26 17:00
1
1$0.008539-36.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01136-4.21%
Litcoin
  • Litecoin prices are at $103.17 after decreasing by 1.48%, with a market value of $7.88 billion and a volume of $1.73 billion.
  • RSI shows oversold indications, which implies a rebounding potential, while MACD below the signal line indicates ongoing bearish strength.
  • Derivatives business slowed down, open interest down by 4.21% at $800.06 million, and volume down 2.71%.

Litecoin is currently priced at $103.17, which shows a decline of 1.48% over the past day. The token has a market value of $7.88 billion with a 24-hour volume of $1.73 billion that accounts for 0.21% of the overall crypto market share.

Source: CoinCodex

Critical Litecoin Support Emerges at $103

A crypto analyst noted that Litecoin had been the most discussed ticker over the past hour as more eyes looked at the asset despite the pullback that Litecoin recently experienced. On the short-term chart, LTC is currently traveling downward within a downtrend, falling beneath its 5, 10, and 20-period moving averages that showcase the present downward momentum.

Source: X

Technical indicators show a challenging setup for the asset. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is signaling oversold conditions, suggesting the possibility of a rebound if buying interest returns. However, the MACD is below the indicator’s signaling line too, also suggesting an ongoing downward push over the short term.

Market watchers identify $103 as a critical support level, with a reversal keeping Litecoin from any further losses. On the higher end, resistance lies at $108, and a breach above that ceiling could bring back the short-term stability of the token.

Despite the current decline, Litecoin remains an extremely popular digital currency in the market landscape. The coming days will decide if the same shall be able to sustain above the $103 mark or if the pressure of sales pushes the token towards another correction.

Also Read | Ethereum vs Reality: Kang Challenges Tom Lee’s Bold ETH Claims

Litecoin Derivatives Show Decline

The derivatives market of Litecoin experienced a sharp decline, wherein open interest dwindled by 4.21% to $800.06 million. That implies that there is profit-taking by investors from active positions or that investors believe that there will be sluggish price actions over the short term. Trading volume also dropped by 2.71% to $1.02 billion, indicative of the market activity across the board having tapered from the preceding sessions.

Source: CoinGlass

Further into sentiment analysis, the Weighted Open Interest (OI Weighted) percentage is at a meager 0.0064%, exhibiting a neutral-to-minimum use of leverage within the market. This indicates that while investors are still optimistic, they are not taking on highly risky leveraged positions. 

Source: CoinGlass

Such a passive market posture normally indicates that the market is holding out for a clearer price direction before implementing aggressive measures.

Also Read | Will XRP Stay Above $2.70? Flare’s FXRP Brings Fresh Utility to Holders

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2.7089-3.57%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00986+0.83%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02806-3.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12221+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.7089-3.57%
Major
MAJOR$0.11972-8.10%
MAY
MAY$0.03768-2.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?