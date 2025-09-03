Litecoin X Account Attacks XRP with Comet Smell Comparison

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:54
  • Litecoin compares XRP’s value proposition to unpleasant comet odor
  • Social media post mocks Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse banking claims
  • XRP community launches counter-attack against LTC’s market position

The official Litecoin social media account has launched a provocative attack against XRP using an unusual analogy involving celestial objects. The post labeled as a “Fun Fact” drew parallels between comet characteristics and XRP’s market positioning.

Litecoin described comet odors as a combination of urine, rotten eggs, almonds, and burning matches before connecting this unpleasant smell to what it considers XRP’s questionable promises. The account specifically targeted claims about widespread banking adoption that XRP proponents frequently promote.

XRP Supporters Fire Back

The cryptocurrency communities quickly engaged in heated exchanges following LTC’s inflammatory comments. XRP advocates accused Litecoin of attempting to maintain relevance through controversial statements targeting competing digital assets.

Several community members speculated that Bitcoin maximalists might have compromised LTC’s official account. This theory stems from historical patterns where similar criticism typically originates from Bitcoin-focused groups rather than other altcoin communities.

Legal expert Bill Morgan responded by questioning Litecoin’s current market position. Morgan pointed out that Litecoin has not ranked among the top five cryptocurrencies for an extended period, while XRP currently maintains third position in market capitalization rankings.

Flare Networks co-founder Hugo Phillion added criticism by highlighting ranking disparities. Phillion noted that Dogecoin holds eighth position and Stellar occupies fifteenth place, while Litecoin sits at twenty-first in global cryptocurrency rankings.

One XRP supporter mockingly referred to Litecoin as a potential new meme token preparing to launch on the XRP Ledger blockchain. This comment aimed to diminish Litecoin’s status as an established cryptocurrency project.

LTC subsequently posted follow-up content addressing the community backlash. The account claimed that previous criticism directed at itself and Solana received minimal pushback compared to the intense two-day reaction from XRP holders.

The account concluded by urging the XRP community to avoid taking social media posts too seriously. Litecoin suggested that threats of legal action over cryptocurrency-related commentary were excessive responses to online discourse between competing blockchain projects.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/litecoin-x-account-attacks-xrp-with-comet-smell-comparison/

