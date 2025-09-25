The post Lithium Americas Shares Surged 90% After Trump Asked For Equity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Lithium America rallied more than 97% on Wednesday, after the Trump administration said it would seek a stake in the Canadian mining firm as it negotiates a multibillion-dollar loan with the Energy Department, in a deal involving the largest lithium source in the U.S. A proposed stake comes as the Canadian mining company negotiates terms for a multibillion-dollar loan with the Trump administration. Getty Images Key Facts Lithium Americas’ stock soared about 97% to around $6 as of 11:25 a.m. EDT, nearly doubling the firm’s market capitalization from $674 million to about $1.32 billion. The Trump administration has requested an equity stake in Lithium Americas as it renegotiates a $2.2 billion loan with the Energy Department for its Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, a White House official told Forbes (Reuters first reported the request). The stake could be as much as 10%, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions. Lithium Americas and General Motors, who partnered with the mining firm for the Thacker Pass project, requested to renegotiate terms reached under the Biden administration, the official said, and the Energy Department agreed to accommodate the firms’ requests with “minor modifications to the loan to protect taxpayers.” Lithium Americas said in a statement Wednesday the company “continues to work with the [Energy Department] and GM regarding proposals for a mutually agreeable resolution.” Big Number 40,000. That’s how many metric tons of battery-quality lithium are expected to be produced annually at Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass facility, enough to power roughly 800,000 electric vehicles, according to the company and the Energy Department. Key Background Lithium Americas’ joint venture with GM to produce lithium carbonate at the Thacker Pass facility has been lauded by both the Biden and Trump administrations for cutting reliance on China-based products. The project was… The post Lithium Americas Shares Surged 90% After Trump Asked For Equity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Lithium America rallied more than 97% on Wednesday, after the Trump administration said it would seek a stake in the Canadian mining firm as it negotiates a multibillion-dollar loan with the Energy Department, in a deal involving the largest lithium source in the U.S. A proposed stake comes as the Canadian mining company negotiates terms for a multibillion-dollar loan with the Trump administration. Getty Images Key Facts Lithium Americas’ stock soared about 97% to around $6 as of 11:25 a.m. EDT, nearly doubling the firm’s market capitalization from $674 million to about $1.32 billion. The Trump administration has requested an equity stake in Lithium Americas as it renegotiates a $2.2 billion loan with the Energy Department for its Thacker Pass mine in Nevada, a White House official told Forbes (Reuters first reported the request). The stake could be as much as 10%, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the discussions. Lithium Americas and General Motors, who partnered with the mining firm for the Thacker Pass project, requested to renegotiate terms reached under the Biden administration, the official said, and the Energy Department agreed to accommodate the firms’ requests with “minor modifications to the loan to protect taxpayers.” Lithium Americas said in a statement Wednesday the company “continues to work with the [Energy Department] and GM regarding proposals for a mutually agreeable resolution.” Big Number 40,000. That’s how many metric tons of battery-quality lithium are expected to be produced annually at Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass facility, enough to power roughly 800,000 electric vehicles, according to the company and the Energy Department. Key Background Lithium Americas’ joint venture with GM to produce lithium carbonate at the Thacker Pass facility has been lauded by both the Biden and Trump administrations for cutting reliance on China-based products. The project was…