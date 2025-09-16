Little Pepe gains momentum ahead of exchange listings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:30
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe is drawing investor attention with strong presale growth, rising liquidity, and upcoming exchange launches.

Summary

  • Little Pepe’s stage 12 presale at $0.0021 has raised over $24.9 million, with 15.5+ billion tokens sold.
  • The launch is set for Q4 2025 on top exchanges at $0.003, backed by a $777,000 giveaway.
  • Little Pepe is built on a Layer-2 blockchain with fast transactions, low fees, and a dedicated meme launchpad.

Dogecoin’s once-commanding position in the market is showing cracks, and September 2025 may mark a turning point for a new coin, Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Now in stage 12 at $0.0021, the project has surged 110% from its starting price, raising over $24.9 million and selling more than 15.5 billion tokens ahead of schedule.

With its listing set at $0.003, those entering now secure a 42.9% ROI, but early momentum suggests this is only the beginning. Projections point to potential gains exceeding 30x before listing, driven by accelerating token sales and growing investor confidence. 

Memecoin market legends suffer dip

Dogecoin (DOGE) continues its gradual slide, currently trading at around $0.2277, having dropped from the highs of $0.2359 seen in late August, suggesting renewed bearish sentiment heading into September.

Analysts’ forecasts for the month vary, with projections ranging between $0.207 and $0.270, but current momentum leans toward the lower end of that spectrum. This decline is occurring in parallel with surging interest in newer, infrastructure-driven tokens, which may be diverting fresh capital and attention away from DOGE, a trend that’s increasingly palpable as investor focus shifts. 

Launching on top exchanges with strong momentum

Little Pepe is set to debut on multiple leading centralized exchanges in Q4 2025 at a launch price of $0.003. Following a presale that has already raised over $24.9 million, the project enters the market with solid liquidity, strong visibility, and a $777,000 giveaway designed to drive early adoption and engagement.

Analysts indicate this combination of presale traction and incentives could push the market capitalization toward $1 billion shortly after launch.

Layer-2 infrastructure driving utility

At the heart of Little Pepe is an EVM-compatible Layer-2 blockchain engineered for meme tokens. The network delivers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and protection against sniper bots, addressing challenges that have slowed previous meme launches.

The upcoming Little Pepe Meme Launchpad will allow creators to deploy tokens directly on the network, generating continuous demand and reinforcing ecosystem growth.

Growing interest and community engagement

Since the presale kicked off in June 2025, Little Pepe has seen a surge in attention, with search and query volumes more than doubling in three months. This surpasses the visibility of established meme tokens like PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE. Coupled with a strong presale, confirmed exchange listings, and ongoing marketing efforts, including contests and the $777,000 giveaway, Little Pepe is shaping up as one of the most anticipated launches of the year.

Little Pepe is emerging as a major contender in the memecoin space, especially as Dogecoin struggles to regain its footing. Stage 12 tokens are priced at $0.0021, up 110% from the starting price, with over $24.9 million raised and 15.5+ billion tokens sold. 

The upcoming listing at $0.003 offers early buyers a 42.9% ROI, with potential gains exceeding 30x before launch. Built on a high-speed, EVM-compatible Layer-2 network and supported by a $777,000 giveaway, Little Pepe combines liquidity, utility, and community engagement. While DOGE trades near $0.2277 and faces downward pressure, LILPEPE is capturing investor attention and setting the pace for memecoin returns. .

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/little-pepe-gains-momentum-ahead-of-exchange-listings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
