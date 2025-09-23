The post Little Pepe leads speculative momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Memecoins are drawing fresh attention in 2025, with Dogecoin’s ETF debut, Shiba Inu’s fight for support, and Little Pepe’s record presale fueling speculation. Summary Dogecoin edges closer to $1 as its first U.S. ETF launch nears. Shiba Inu struggles to hold key support after a sharp price drop. Little Pepe’s $25m+ presale and Layer 2 plans position it as a potential new leader. Memecoins are back in the spotlight as Bitcoin steadies above $115,000 and speculative capital flows into the sector. Investors are asking the big question: which tokens have the momentum to deliver the next round of explosive returns? Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF debut could set the stage for a run toward $1. Shiba Inu is battling crucial support, and Little Pepe’s record-breaking presale points to a new leader emerging in 2025. Meme legends continue to soar Dogecoin is trading at $0.2645 with a $39.8 billion market cap as investors await the launch of the Rex Shares–Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE). Bloomberg analysts now expect the debut this week, which would make DOJE the first U.S. ETF tied to a memecoin. DOGE has already gained 15% over the past month despite short-term pullbacks, and analysts argue that sustained ETF flows could set up a rally toward $0.35 and eventually the long-anticipated $1 milestone. Shiba Inu is having a hard time staying above $0.00001303 after a sharp 13% drop from its recent highs. The drop has brought SHIB to the daily SMA 200 support level of $0.00001298, which could decide whether it bounces back or drops even more. Market-wide liquidations, coupled with issues surrounding Shibarium, have amplified selling pressure. Little Pepe: The memecoin ready to overtake others While DOGE and SHIB… The post Little Pepe leads speculative momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Memecoins are drawing fresh attention in 2025, with Dogecoin’s ETF debut, Shiba Inu’s fight for support, and Little Pepe’s record presale fueling speculation. Summary Dogecoin edges closer to $1 as its first U.S. ETF launch nears. Shiba Inu struggles to hold key support after a sharp price drop. Little Pepe’s $25m+ presale and Layer 2 plans position it as a potential new leader. Memecoins are back in the spotlight as Bitcoin steadies above $115,000 and speculative capital flows into the sector. Investors are asking the big question: which tokens have the momentum to deliver the next round of explosive returns? Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF debut could set the stage for a run toward $1. Shiba Inu is battling crucial support, and Little Pepe’s record-breaking presale points to a new leader emerging in 2025. Meme legends continue to soar Dogecoin is trading at $0.2645 with a $39.8 billion market cap as investors await the launch of the Rex Shares–Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE). Bloomberg analysts now expect the debut this week, which would make DOJE the first U.S. ETF tied to a memecoin. DOGE has already gained 15% over the past month despite short-term pullbacks, and analysts argue that sustained ETF flows could set up a rally toward $0.35 and eventually the long-anticipated $1 milestone. Shiba Inu is having a hard time staying above $0.00001303 after a sharp 13% drop from its recent highs. The drop has brought SHIB to the daily SMA 200 support level of $0.00001298, which could decide whether it bounces back or drops even more. Market-wide liquidations, coupled with issues surrounding Shibarium, have amplified selling pressure. Little Pepe: The memecoin ready to overtake others While DOGE and SHIB…

Little Pepe leads speculative momentum

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 15:18
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Memecoins are drawing fresh attention in 2025, with Dogecoin’s ETF debut, Shiba Inu’s fight for support, and Little Pepe’s record presale fueling speculation.

Summary

  • Dogecoin edges closer to $1 as its first U.S. ETF launch nears.
  • Shiba Inu struggles to hold key support after a sharp price drop.
  • Little Pepe’s $25m+ presale and Layer 2 plans position it as a potential new leader.

Memecoins are back in the spotlight as Bitcoin steadies above $115,000 and speculative capital flows into the sector. Investors are asking the big question: which tokens have the momentum to deliver the next round of explosive returns? Dogecoin’s long-awaited ETF debut could set the stage for a run toward $1. Shiba Inu is battling crucial support, and Little Pepe’s record-breaking presale points to a new leader emerging in 2025.

Meme legends continue to soar

Dogecoin is trading at $0.2645 with a $39.8 billion market cap as investors await the launch of the Rex Shares–Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE). Bloomberg analysts now expect the debut this week, which would make DOJE the first U.S. ETF tied to a memecoin. DOGE has already gained 15% over the past month despite short-term pullbacks, and analysts argue that sustained ETF flows could set up a rally toward $0.35 and eventually the long-anticipated $1 milestone.

Shiba Inu is having a hard time staying above $0.00001303 after a sharp 13% drop from its recent highs. The drop has brought SHIB to the daily SMA 200 support level of $0.00001298, which could decide whether it bounces back or drops even more. Market-wide liquidations, coupled with issues surrounding Shibarium, have amplified selling pressure.

Little Pepe: The memecoin ready to overtake others

While DOGE and SHIB wrestle with ETFs and price support, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is breaking new ground. Unlike traditional meme tokens, LILPEPE is launching its own EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme culture. That means near-zero gas fees, sniper-bot resistance, and lightning-fast transaction features that directly solve the problems plaguing meme traders.

The presale has already raised over $25.7 million, selling more than 15.8 billion tokens and climbing from $0.001 to $0.0022 across 13 stages. Early buyers have doubled their money, and momentum shows no signs of slowing as the final listing price of $0.003 draws near. Key features Include:

  • Zero buy/sell tax for fair trading
  • CertiK-audited contracts for proven security
  • Strict vesting schedules to prevent early dumps
  • PEPE’s Pump Pad launch hub, enabling future meme projects on-chain

Beyond its fundamentals, LILPEPE is winning the culture war. Community campaigns like the $777k Giveaway and Mega ETH Giveaway have kept Telegram and X buzzing with activity. With CEX listings on the horizon, many analysts believe LILPEPE could overtake SHIB’s valuation in the mid-term while carving out its own Layer 2-driven narrative.

For investors searching for the next generational memecoin, Little Pepe offers both the hype of community culture and the utility of real blockchain infrastructure. That combination makes it the standout pick for 2025.

Final thoughts

Dogecoin’s ETF debut could mark a turning point that finally carries DOGE toward the elusive $1 level, while Shiba Inu faces a make-or-break battle at key support. But the real disruptor in this race is Little Pepe. With its innovative Layer 2 technology, record-breaking presale, and viral community campaigns, LILPEPE is positioned not just to compete, but to overtake others and challenge the memecoin hierarchy itself. For investors, it represents the clearest opportunity to catch the next breakout star before listings push valuations even higher.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/memecoin-surge-little-pepe-leads-speculative-momentum/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
