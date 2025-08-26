Little Pepe presale update: Growth, community, market buzz

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/26 15:49
An Ethereum whale bet $50,000 on Little Pepe, while the token’s presale momentum keeps breaking records.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe stage 11 presale now open
  • Layer 2 blockchain for real performance
  • Audits and transparency build trust
  • $777,000 giveaway rewards the community
  • Rising buzz and growing interest
Summary
  • Little Pepe has raised $21.6 million, sold more than 13.9 billion tokens, and moved into stage 11 of its presale at $0.0020.
  • The project runs on its own Layer 2 blockchain, designed for speed, low fees, and security, with independent audits from CertiK and Freshcoins.io.
  • Community engagement is being boosted with a $777,000 giveaway, while rising online interest has pushed LILPEPE into conversations.

An Ethereum whale has made headlines after placing a $50,000 wager on a newly launched ETH-based token, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), predicting it could generate a staggering $1 million windfall within just three months. 

Little Pepe has been steadily delivering results rather than speculation. The project recently sold out its 10th presale stage ahead of schedule and is now in stage 11 at $0.0020, representing a 100% gain from stage 1. Having already raised over $21.6 million and sold more than 13.9 billion tokens faster than expected, Little Pepe is building a record of momentum that few projects can match.

With its listing price set at $0.003, investors entering stage 11 are guaranteed a 50% ROI. While whales chase speculative million-dollar flips, Little Pepe continues to prove that structured growth and strong demand can generate equally powerful results.

Little Pepe stage 11 presale now open

Stage 10 of the Little Pepe presale sold out in just a few days, raising $21.6 million and distributing over 13.5 billion tokens. Following this momentum, Stage 11 has officially launched at a price of $0.0020. The rapid sellout of the previous stage highlights the strong demand around the project and sets the tone for the next phase.

Layer 2 blockchain for real performance

Little Pepe is powered by its own Layer 2 blockchain, purpose-built to deliver low transaction fees, faster speeds, and reliable performance even under heavy network activity. This custom design addresses the bottlenecks that have limited other chains and establishes a strong foundation for both users and developers.

To ensure fairness, the network also integrates anti-sniper bot technology, preventing automated systems from manipulating early trading activity. In addition, the upcoming Launchpad will allow creators to deploy tokens directly on the Little Pepe blockchain. With its fast, secure, and low-cost setup, the Launchpad removes many of the technical and financial hurdles typically faced by new projects.

Audits and transparency build trust

Independent audits have been completed by CertiK and Freshcoins.io, both reviewing Little Pepe’s smart contracts and platform security. Freshcoins.io awarded the project a trust score of 81.55, reinforcing its reliability. On top of this, Little Pepe is now listed on CoinMarketCap, making it easier for prospective buyers and investors to follow updates and track progress.

$777,000 giveaway rewards the community

To further strengthen community engagement, Little Pepe has launched a $777,000 token giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 in LILPEPE tokens. Eligibility requires a minimum presale purchase of $100, along with the completion of a few simple social engagement tasks. Each additional action completed increases the participant’s chances of winning, giving the most active supporters a higher probability of reward.

Rising buzz and growing interest

Since the presale launch in June 2025, Little Pepe has seen a surge in online attention. ChatGPT query data shows that questions about Little Pepe have more than doubled in the past three months, surpassing interest in established names such as PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE. This rapid growth demonstrates how quickly the project is gaining visibility and traction.

Little Pepe presale update: Growth, community, market buzz - 1

While one Ethereum whale hopes to turn $50,000 into $1 million, Little Pepe is already proving its strength with $21.6 million raised, over 13.9 billion tokens sold, and a 50% ROI guaranteed at listing. Backed by a CertiK audit, confirmed exchange listings, and a $777,000 giveaway rewarding early supporters, the project has rapidly become one of the most talked-about ETH-based tokens of 2025.

Interest continues to surge, and with Stage 11 priced at just $0.0020, the opportunity to lock in early gains is quickly narrowing.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness