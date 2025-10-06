On Oct. 6, Bitcoin BTC $123 785 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.47 T Vol. 24h: $57.38 B remains in focus. It is currently trading at around $123,000. Ethereum ETH $4 563 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $550.68 B Vol. 24h: $31.90 B is above $4,530. Is Uptober gaining momentum? What is happening in the crypto market today?

next

The post Live: Bitcoin Near ATH, Ethereum Climbs, and Other Crypto Market Updates on Oct. 6 appeared first on Coinspeaker.