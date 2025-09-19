The post Live: Crypto Market News, Prices, and Insights on Sept. 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Sept. 17, the Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut of the year and lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point as expected. The target range now stands at 4.00% to 4.25%. How has the crypto market reacted? Let’s take a closer look at what is happening today, on Sept. 19. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-crypto-market-news-prices-and-insights-on-sept-19/ The post Live: Crypto Market News, Prices, and Insights on Sept. 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Sept. 17, the Federal Reserve announced its first rate cut of the year and lowered its benchmark rate by a quarter point as expected. The target range now stands at 4.00% to 4.25%. How has the crypto market reacted? Let’s take a closer look at what is happening today, on Sept. 19. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-crypto-market-news-prices-and-insights-on-sept-19/