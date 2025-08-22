[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 22: South Park Mocks Crypto Trump, Arthur Hayes Eyes $20K ETH, Andrew Tate’s YZY Profits, Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates
South Park mocks Donald Trump’s crypto ties in its latest episode, Arthur Hayes predicts ETH will hit $20K amid a ”massive bull market,” Andrew Tate profits from Kanye West’s YZY token, and Bitcoin nears $113K as Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech looms. Follow more live updates below.
