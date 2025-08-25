Crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin recovering from a flash crash to below $110,000 after a whale dumped 24,000 BTC worth over $2.7 billion. Ethereum is holding just above $4,700 after briefly crossing $4,900 to notch a new all-time high, while XRP continues to trade above $3. Overall, the crypto market cap has shed around 1% in the last 24 hours, with more than half a billion dollars in liquidations shaking leveraged traders.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
