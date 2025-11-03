ExchangeDEX+
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Nov. 03, 2025 – AI Tokens Drag Market Lower as Crypto Pullback Deepens

By: CryptoNews
2025/11/03 12:40
The crypto market saw broad declines, with the AI sector leading losses after sliding 4.8% in the past 24 hours. Virtuals Protocol and ChainOpera AI each dropped over 10%, though 0G managed to rise nearly 4%. Bitcoin and Ethereum remained range-bound, with BTC hovering around $108,000 and ETH slipping below $3,800. Across other sectors, movements were mixed, Dash surged over 33% in the PayFi segment, ICP jumped 20% among Layer 1s, and zkSync rallied more than 30% in Layer 2s despite the sector overall falling nearly 2%. Meanwhile, meme and DeFi tokens continued to drift lower amid cautious market sentiment.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

