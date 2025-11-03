The crypto market saw broad declines, with the AI sector leading losses after sliding 4.8% in the past 24 hours. Virtuals Protocol and ChainOpera AI each dropped over 10%, though 0G managed to rise nearly 4%. Bitcoin and Ethereum remained range-bound, with BTC hovering around $108,000 and ETH slipping below $3,800. Across other sectors, movements were mixed, Dash surged over 33% in the PayFi segment, ICP jumped 20% among Layer 1s, and zkSync rallied more than 30% in Layer 2s despite the sector overall falling nearly 2%. Meanwhile, meme and DeFi tokens continued to drift lower amid cautious market sentiment.

