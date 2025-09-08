In the past 24 hours, we have observed the crypto market recovery. Many coins have moved into the green zone, as their prices have started to rise steadily. Worldcoin (WLFI) is 20% up; it is now trading at $1.26. Meanwhile, the gains of Dogecoin DOGE $0.23 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $35.04 B Vol. 24h: $2.56 B are close to 7%. Let’s take a closer look at what is happening in the crypto world now.

next

The post Live: What News Shapes Crypto Market Sentiment on Sept. 8 appeared first on Coinspeaker.