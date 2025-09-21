The post LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $LIVE presale is currently trading at $0.02 with 12x upside locked in at its launch price of $0.25. $LIVE is the native utility token of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) ecosystem, where players earn crypto rewards for completing verifiable actions and businesses launch interactive marketing campaigns. The presale has been divided into five tiers, each giving buyers access to tokens at $0.02 along with additional perks, including substantial bonus allocations and NFT keys that unlock virtual vaults holding $2.5 million in giveaways. This crypto presale is just the first step in LivLive’s long-term mission to fundamentally change how people interact with the world by building a gamified digital layer over the physical one, making every action verifiable and rewarding for the end user. $LIVE is the backbone of a comprehensive ecosystem that merges AR, AI, and blockchain technology with a physically and financially rewarding move-to-earn (M2E) gamification platform. $LIVE 12x Presale Potential Even though the use cases driving the LivLive ecosystem are multifaceted, the presale narrative has to some extent been dominated by its potential returns. The $LIVE tokens are being sold in bundles that contain a healthy allocation of tokens, a mining bonus ranging from 140–200%, NFTs that unlock vaults holding part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, and a physical wristband. At its core, the presale offers a locked-in 12x return, with tokens priced at $0.02 and launching at $0.25. For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and provides 50,000 tokens plus an additional 85,000 from the 170% mining bonus. At launch, this could be worth $33,750, a return of over 30x. The $2.5 million crypto giveaway adds another layer of excitement. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that unlocks a virtual vault, offering rewards across various tiers. The top vault contains $1 million worth… The post LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $LIVE presale is currently trading at $0.02 with 12x upside locked in at its launch price of $0.25. $LIVE is the native utility token of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) ecosystem, where players earn crypto rewards for completing verifiable actions and businesses launch interactive marketing campaigns. The presale has been divided into five tiers, each giving buyers access to tokens at $0.02 along with additional perks, including substantial bonus allocations and NFT keys that unlock virtual vaults holding $2.5 million in giveaways. This crypto presale is just the first step in LivLive’s long-term mission to fundamentally change how people interact with the world by building a gamified digital layer over the physical one, making every action verifiable and rewarding for the end user. $LIVE is the backbone of a comprehensive ecosystem that merges AR, AI, and blockchain technology with a physically and financially rewarding move-to-earn (M2E) gamification platform. $LIVE 12x Presale Potential Even though the use cases driving the LivLive ecosystem are multifaceted, the presale narrative has to some extent been dominated by its potential returns. The $LIVE tokens are being sold in bundles that contain a healthy allocation of tokens, a mining bonus ranging from 140–200%, NFTs that unlock vaults holding part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, and a physical wristband. At its core, the presale offers a locked-in 12x return, with tokens priced at $0.02 and launching at $0.25. For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and provides 50,000 tokens plus an additional 85,000 from the 170% mining bonus. At launch, this could be worth $33,750, a return of over 30x. The $2.5 million crypto giveaway adds another layer of excitement. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that unlocks a virtual vault, offering rewards across various tiers. The top vault contains $1 million worth…

LivLive Crypto Presale Launches With 12x Returns and AR Crypto Rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:44
1
The $LIVE presale is currently trading at $0.02 with 12x upside locked in at its launch price of $0.25. $LIVE is the native utility token of the LivLive augmented reality (AR) ecosystem, where players earn crypto rewards for completing verifiable actions and businesses launch interactive marketing campaigns.

The presale has been divided into five tiers, each giving buyers access to tokens at $0.02 along with additional perks, including substantial bonus allocations and NFT keys that unlock virtual vaults holding $2.5 million in giveaways.

This crypto presale is just the first step in LivLive’s long-term mission to fundamentally change how people interact with the world by building a gamified digital layer over the physical one, making every action verifiable and rewarding for the end user.

$LIVE is the backbone of a comprehensive ecosystem that merges AR, AI, and blockchain technology with a physically and financially rewarding move-to-earn (M2E) gamification platform.

$LIVE 12x Presale Potential

Even though the use cases driving the LivLive ecosystem are multifaceted, the presale narrative has to some extent been dominated by its potential returns. The $LIVE tokens are being sold in bundles that contain a healthy allocation of tokens, a mining bonus ranging from 140–200%, NFTs that unlock vaults holding part of the $2.5 million crypto giveaway, and a physical wristband.

At its core, the presale offers a locked-in 12x return, with tokens priced at $0.02 and launching at $0.25. For example, the Luxe bundle costs $1,000 and provides 50,000 tokens plus an additional 85,000 from the 170% mining bonus. At launch, this could be worth $33,750, a return of over 30x.

The $2.5 million crypto giveaway adds another layer of excitement. Every presale bundle comes with an NFT key that unlocks a virtual vault, offering rewards across various tiers. The top vault contains $1 million worth of $LIVE.

Each bundle also includes a wristband that grants access to the LivLive AR world. Higher-tier wristbands come with stronger multipliers, meaning holders can earn more XP and crypto rewards for their in-game actions.

ivLive Crypto Referral Scheme Live: 10% Commission for All Buys

The presale also offers a crypto referral scheme that allows anyone to earn commissions on presale purchases even if they don’t personally participate. The crypto referral scheme operates on a flat 10% basis, making it easy to calculate potential returns. In addition, anyone using a referral code will also receive a 5% bonus, giving both parties a clear incentive.

These referral bonuses compound the benefits of the presale bundles. Alongside token allocations, mining rights, NFT keys, and wristbands, the additional 10% and 5% rewards create another layer of value for both promoters and buyers, encouraging community-driven growth.

Unlike the complex, multi-level referral systems often seen in crypto projects, LivLive keeps its approach simple and transparent. This straightforward model ensures fairness and accessibility, allowing anyone to share in the presale’s success while avoiding the pitfalls of complicated structures.

The wristbands held within the $LIVE crypto presale bundles unlock the LivLive world. Wearing the synced wristband as players carry out everyday activities opens the door to discovering AR treasures and crypto rewards right on their doorsteps.

The wristbands also serve as proof-of-presence devices, ensuring that all user actions are authentic engagements and verifiable within the ecosystem.

Players earn $LIVE tokens and RWAs for completing real-world actions such as leaving reviews, visiting cafés, working out at gyms, or attending events. For example, a player leaving a verified review of a gym might receive an RWA in the form of a redeemable pass for a free personal trainer session.

Businesses purchase $LIVE to launch AR quests that deliver verifiable engagement, transparent data, meaningful insights, and precise marketing. This creates dual benefits: users earn tangible rewards, while businesses gain genuine ROI and deeper customer connections.

Final Thoughts on the $LIVE Presale

The $LIVE presale bundles allow participants to snap up large chunks of the total 5 billion supply at $0.02, with the launch price set at $0.25, providing just over a 12x on launch. These bundles unlock more than just tokens, offering entry into the LivLive world to earn crypto rewards and RWAs for everyday actions like leaving reviews or attending events with friends.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/livlive-crypto-presale-launches-with-12x-returns-and-ar-crypto-rewards/

