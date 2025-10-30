ExchangeDEX+
LivLive gains momentum as investors leave BlockDAG and Remittix, driven by its real world earning model, AR tech and SPOOKY40 bonus before the presale stage ends.LivLive gains momentum as investors leave BlockDAG and Remittix, driven by its real world earning model, AR tech and SPOOKY40 bonus before the presale stage ends.

LivLive Steals the Spotlight as BlockDAG and Remittix Investors Switch Sides in 2025’s Biggest Crypto Presale Shift

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/30 23:57
chartup

After a weekend of market turbulence and uncertainty across major altcoins, crypto investors appear to be making a decisive move, away from long-running presales such as BlockDAG and Remittix, and into LivLive ($LIVE), a fast-rising newcomer redefining the link between human activity and blockchain rewards. What began as a niche concept has quickly evolved into what analysts are calling 2025’s biggest crypto presale shift.

LivLive 24624

A New Era of Real-World Utility: What Is LivLive?

LivLive is a blockchain-powered, augmented reality ecosystem that turns real-world actions into digital rewards. Described as a “live-to-earn” platform, it combines the interactive fun of Pokémon GO, the fitness-focused engagement of WHOOP, and the earning potential of crypto mining, all within a single Web3 framework.

Using the LivLive wearable wristband and AI-driven AR app, users earn $LIVE tokens by verifying real-world actions such as attending events, visiting stores, completing brand missions, or leaving reviews. Each action becomes proof of presence on-chain, creating an economy where every step, scan, and interaction generates real value.

For brands, LivLive offers measurable, verified engagement data, something no move-to-earn app or social platform has previously achieved. And for investors, this structure creates consistent token demand linked directly to human participation and real-world commerce, not speculation.

Why Investors Are Switching To LivLive

While most presales rely on promises of future tech or meme-driven hype, LivLive already has a tangible product vision and a working foundation of AR and wearable technology. It’s also one of the few projects with clear presale phases, capped supply, and transparent token distribution, with 65% of its entire $LIVE supply dedicated to users through presale, mining, and rewards.

That clarity has attracted investors frustrated with stalled or overextended presales. LivLive’s audited smart contract (Resonance audit), defined 10-phase roadmap, and early adoption by crypto whales all point toward a structured project with long-term scalability.More importantly, LivLive isn’t competing for speculative attention; it’s building a real-world network of verified participation. This gives it an edge in a market now demanding utility, transparency, and verifiable value.

LivLive 463746

BlockDAG: Long Waits and Investor Fatigue

Once a darling of the altcoin presale scene, BlockDAG has seen investor confidence waver. Despite ambitious claims of being the “next evolution of blockchain scalability,” its two-year-long presale continues with no confirmed end date.

Early supporters have been left in limbo, frustrated by repeated delays and the vesting pass controversy that required additional purchases to unlock rewards. The concept behind BlockDAG may still hold promise, but investors increasingly view it as overextended, an example of a project where timelines stretch far beyond initial expectations.

In contrast, LivLive’s roadmap offers concrete progression: once its ten presale stages are complete, the token is scheduled for exchange listings and integration with its AR ecosystem in 2026. This combination of novelty and executional clarity has drawn many BlockDAG investors to reallocate toward LivLive.

Remittix: Solid Project but Narrow in Scope

Remittix, a blockchain-based remittance solution, continues to focus on cross-border payments, a valuable but crowded niche. While it delivers genuine utility for global money transfers, its growth potential is limited compared to projects targeting mass-market interaction.

Remittix’s longer development timeline means that new buyers are no longer entering at early-stage pricing. With higher entry costs and fewer short-term catalysts, its investor momentum has gradually cooled, especially when compared with the viral energy surrounding LivLive’s “live-to-earn” model.

The Halloween Surge: LivLive’s SPOOKY40 Bonus Almost Sold Out

On October 25, LivLive launched its biggest campaign to date: the Halloween Bonus Event, where investors can claim +40% extra $LIVE tokens using the promo code SPOOKY40. The response has been overwhelming, allocation for the bonus is almost completely sold out due to high demand.

Given the limited number of uses for the promo code and the next scheduled price increase approaching, analysts believe this phase could close out significantly earlier than expected.

livlive

LivLive 2026 Price Prediction: Real-World Utility Meets Market Momentum

YearProjected Price (Conservative)Projected Price (Moderate)Projected Price (Optimistic)
2025 (Presale)$0.02 – $0.05
2026 (Post-Listing)$0.40$0.80$1.20+

Technical projections suggest that if LivLive achieves even modest user adoption of its AR network, token demand could surge due to the on-chain validation loop, users perform verified actions, earn $LIVE, and recycle tokens through rewards and merchant interactions. This structure creates a self-sustaining ecosystem similar to how early move-to-earn tokens rose sharply after launch.

Given its tokenomics, community allocation, and upcoming exchange listings, analysts believe LivLive has 50x–60x potential post-launch, especially with the real-world activity layer driving consistent engagement and liquidity.

Final Take: The Biggest Crypto Presale Shift of 2025

In a crypto market where attention has often been rewarded more than innovation, LivLive represents a rare alignment of vision, timing, and verified real-world use. As BlockDAG’s never-ending presale tests investor patience and Remittix’s niche model narrows its appeal, LivLive has seized the moment with something both exciting and achievable.

Its audited foundation, transparent roadmap, and “live-to-earn” model have transformed it into the best crypto presale of 2025; and possibly one of the first Web3 projects capable of bridging digital value with physical presence.

With the SPOOKY40 bonus code nearly sold out and the next price jump on the horizon, those looking for the biggest crypto presale opportunity of the year may find their window closing fast.

Find Out More Information Here 

Website: https://livlive.com  

X: https://x.com/livliveapp 

Telegram Chat:https://t.me/livliveapp

