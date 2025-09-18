Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Today at Logitech G PLAY 2025 in Shanghai, Madrid, and on livestream, Logitech G unveiled one of the most significant upgrades to its portfolio to date. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA, and more.

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming, fueled by breakthrough technology, inclusive design, and the power of community.

Today, the company introduced its most advanced lineup yet, designed for all players, from hardcore competitors to social streamers. These new products elevate the gaming experience, powered by innovation, collaboration, and enabling the future of play. Those products include:

Sim Racing: McLaren Racing Collaboration and the RS Expansion

Logitech G crafted two new designs to deliver unparalleled realism, control, and customization. This expansion of the modular Racing Series lineup is built to redefine what’s possible for racers of all skill levels. These products deliver precision, durability, personalization, compatibility, comfort, and sustainability, enhancing accessibility and performance for sim racers.

\

Logitech G RS50 Base is a direct-drive motor that delivers up to 8Nm of peak torque, the optimal power level set by expert drivers during our performance research. This motor is paired with TRUEFORCE technology that translates in-game physics into real-world forces with stunning precision, immersing you in every detail.

\

Logitech G RS Pedals feature a 75kg load cell brake, adjustable positioning, and G HUB tuning. These pedals were designed to work in perfect harmony with the RS50; these racing-grade components offer a level of responsiveness that leaves no room for error, just performance. In addition, Logitech G and McLaren Racing unveiled the McLaren Racing Collection , a premium lineup of sim racing gear inspired by McLaren Racing’s iconic motorsport legacy. The collection includes:

The Logitech G A50 X McLaren Racing Edition Wireless Headset delivers pro-grade audio, PLAYSYNC system switching, and a 48 kHz broadcast-quality mic for an immersive racing experience.

The Logitech G RS Formula Wheel: McLaren Racing Edition , engineered for precision and performance with every turn

The Playseat Formula Instinct: Logitech G McLaren Racing Edition, a cockpit-style racing chair that replicates the authentic seating position of a Formula 1 car. Designed in collaboration with McLaren Racing’s racing engineers and esports drivers.

These breakthroughs deliver championship-level realism, comfort, and control in a stylish design to sim racers worldwide.

PRO Series: New Gear Built with esports Pros

Designed in collaboration with the world’s top esports PROs, Logitech G introduced two new gaming mice, including:

The Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE Gaming Mouse introduces a revolutionary haptic inductive trigger system, replacing traditional switches with an inductive analog sensor and real-time click haptics. This innovation provides the fastest, most customizable click, boosting speed and precision in First Person Shooter (FPS) and Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games.

Also announced, the new Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c, a compact wireless gaming mouse built on the award-winning SUPERLIGHT 2 platform; featuring a newly designed small form factor, redesigned thumb buttons, and ultra-light materials for elite-level performance.

Streamlabs: AI-Powered Streaming and Game Control

Streamlabs released the industry’s first AI Streaming Agent, powered by NVIDIA ACE and Audio2Face technology, a true game-changer for streamers. The agent offers real-time scene switching, gameplay commentary, and automated highlight clipping, all supported by a lifelike virtual avatar that can serve as co-host and producer on every stream. This technology is now open to developers and designers via the Streamlabs App Store and Overlay Library, unlocking new creative possibilities for interactive livestreams.

Software Experiences: Logitech G HUB Games

Logitech G announced G HUB updates, including a new Games feature that centralizes game management across platforms (Steam, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EPIC Games Store, etc.) and offers community presets and G technology integrations like LIGHTSYNC and TRUEFORCE.

PC Gaming: Expanded G Series and New Low-Profile Keyboard

Logitech G expanded the PC gaming category with two new additions to the G3 and G5 Series lineups:

\

The Logitech G321 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset delivers high-performance audio, all-day comfort, and reliable wireless at an accessible price. Designed for everyday players, it features LIGHTSPEED wireless for ultra-low latency and high-performance audio drivers for immersive sound. Its plush memory foam headband, breathable ear cups, and flip-to-mute mic ensure comfort and clear communication. The G321 is ideal for players seeking a great-sounding, comfortable, and high-performing wireless headset.

The Logitech G515 RAPID TKL is Logitech G’s most advanced low-profile keyboard. At only 22mm thin, it features magnetic analog switches, rapid trigger, and KEYCONTROL technology for customizable actuation down to 0.1mm, offering lightning-fast responsiveness and pixel-perfect precision. This compact tenkeyless keyboard boasts a durable stainless steel top plate, double-shot PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches for a smooth typing experience, making it ideal for high-speed accuracy.

The new gear reflects Logitech G’s design philosophy of creating performance tools tailored to diverse playstyles, from casual explorers to modders and tinkerers.

Console Gaming: New A20 X Headset

Designed for the next generation of console players, the new Logitech G A20 X Wireless Gaming Headset delivers seamless multi-platform audio with Logitech G’s signature performance and comfort. Featuring PLAYSYNC AUDIO technology, A20 X allows players to effortlessly switch between two gaming consoles and mobile devices with the press of a button.

With a 48 kHz microphone, PRO-G audio drivers, LIGHTSYNC, Bluetooth connectivity, and onboard DSP with customizable audio profiles, the A20 X is built for immersive play across every platform.

Lightweight, breathable, and engineered with post-consumer recycled materials, it’s the perfect companion for long gaming sessions, whether you are grinding ranked or exploring open worlds.

Availability and Pricing All products announced at Logitech G PLAY 2025 will be available for preorder on logitechg.com, with retail availability rolling out starting today and continuing through the next two quarters. For full product specs, community programs, and press materials, visit: www.logitechg.com/logitechgplay About Logitech G Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to serving the needs of Gamers and Creators with award-winning hardware, software, and solutions.

Logitech G’s industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights, and microphones, specialized furniture solutions, and the first AI-powered streaming assistant for creators; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, and gaming.

As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet.

Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG. McLaren is a trademark of McLaren Services Limited.

