Lombard Brings $1.5 B Yield-Bearing Bitcoin Token to Solana

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 10:24
B
B$0.67937+20.13%
Binance Coin
BNB$868.99-0.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.05748-2.85%
SUI
SUI$3.4335-1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10637+2.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01307-0.83%

Bitcoin-staking startup Lombard Finance has deployed its yield-bearing LBTC token on the Solana blockchain, widening access to a product that lets holders earn about 1% annual yield while maintaining full Bitcoin backing

Bitcoin-staking startup Lombard Finance has deployed its yield-bearing LBTC token on the Solana blockchain, widening access to a product that lets holders earn about 1% annual yield while maintaining full Bitcoin backing.

LBTC is issued through a decentralized validator consortium that provides real-time proof-of-reserves. The token has amassed more than $1.5 billion in circulation across multiple networks, after reaching $1 billion in total value locked within 92 days of its initial release earlier this year.

The move brings native Bitcoin liquidity to Solana’s decentralised-finance applications and follows Lombard’s earlier integrations with Ethereum, Base, Sui and BNB Chain. The company says deep liquidity incentives are in place on Solana from launch.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/lombard-brings-1-5-b-yield-bearing-bitcoin-token-to-solana-15cfe994

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.907-3.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02773-0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Share
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0.01347+49.66%
TIA
TIA$1.716-0.34%
IO
IO$0.617+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Share
Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) are both working to rebuild investor trust with distinct strategies. At the same time, altcoins like MAGACOIN FINANCE are gaining traction for diversification, offering a fresh option for traders seeking ROI beyond Layer 1 giants. Avalanche’s Institutional Push and Real-World Integration Avalanche has been securing notable wins in institutional adoption. […] Continue Reading: Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?
RealLink
REAL$0.05749-2.88%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005298-0.54%
Avalanche
AVAX$24.84-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:20
Share

Trending News

More

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now

Onyxcoin price plummets 11%: what triggered the decline?