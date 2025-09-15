London Stock Exchange Group rolls out blockchain platform for tokenized private funds

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 18:18

The London Stock Exchange Group joined the tokenization trend with its Digital Markets Infrastructure platform, initially focused on private funds.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04552-4.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003181+3.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0.020428-1.69%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01417-3.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months