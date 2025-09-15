London Stock Exchange launches £1.2 trillion Microsoft-backed private fund market on blockchain

London Stock Exchange Group has launched a blockchain-based platform for private funds and completed the first transaction.

The digital markets infrastructure, developed with Microsoft, is designed to handle issuance, subscriptions, register maintenance, and post-trade servicing in one system.

The first deal involved MembersCap, a reinsurance asset manager, and the exchange plans to extend the platform to other asset types over time. According to Reuters, LSEG positioned the rollout as market infrastructure rather than a crypto product, with Microsoft’s 2022 strategic tie-up providing the cloud backbone.

Launch lands alongside the United Kingdom’s policy moves to open private markets

In August the Financial Conduct Authority set out the framework and initial approvals for PISCES, an intermittent trading venue for private company shares that sits inside the Digital Securities Sandbox.

Separately, HM Treasury implemented full exemptions from Stamp Duty and Stamp Duty Reserve Tax for PISCES trades effective July 3, removing a cost hurdle for intermittent secondary liquidity. While LSEG’s new platform is focused on private funds rather than private company shares, both tracks aim at the same friction points, namely slow issuance and fragmented post-trade processes.

The addressable pool is large. In a July speech, the FCA put UK private market assets at about £1.2 trillion, more than half of Europe’s private market AUM. UK Finance similarly estimates private capital provides roughly £1.2 trillion in funding, with venture, private equity, and private credit expanding at double-digit compounded rates since 2013.

If a small share of that stack moves onto purpose-built rails, even narrow efficiency gains at scale would change the economics of fund administration.

Early production examples from adjacent markets are starting to standardize workflows. BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs last month connected LiquidityDirect to Goldman’s GS DAP ledger to mirror money market fund shares on chain, a model aimed at faster collateral mobility for institutions without changing the official books and records.

Meanwhile, tokenized cash-equivalent and Treasury products on public chains have reached about $7.4 billion, creating an on-chain cash pool that could interact with institutional platforms as connectivity improves.

A practical lens for LSEG’s private-funds rail is operating cost

Calastone’s March 2025 survey of 26 asset managers finds fund processing costs at 0.74 percent of AUM, with back-office functions consuming most of the spend, and estimates a 23 percent reduction in those operating costs, roughly 0.13 percent of AUM, when funds are tokenized with automated record-keeping and smart-contract flows.

Applying that to UK private funds as a scenario, a 5 percent migration of AUM to LSEG’s system by 2028 would imply about £60 billion of assets on chain and around £78 million in annualized operating cost relief; a 15 percent case would scale to roughly £234 million, before any fee pass-through or distribution effects.

These are back-of-the-envelope ranges rather than forecasts, but they frame the near-term economics LSEG’s clients will test as issuance scales.

Longer-run projections differ by approach. Citi’s GPS research maps up to about $4 trillion in tokenized real-world and financial assets by 2030, concentrated first in private markets and collateral flows.

A newer Ripple-BCG study lays out a steeper adoption curve, with tokenized assets at $9.4 trillion in 2030 and $18.9 trillion in 2033 across scenarios that include tokenized deposits and stablecoins.

For market infrastructure operators, the important point is not the headline number but the mix, since private funds, private credit, and money market instruments lend themselves to registry automation and programmable settlement that existing rails struggle to provide at scale.

Policy architecture remains a gating factor for how these rails settle cash

The Bank of England’s consultation this summer sketched retail caps and guardrails for sterling stablecoins when used for payments, implying constraints on stablecoin settlement in regulated markets until a wholesale or synthetic model is clarified.

BIS and the Financial Stability Board, in reports to the G20, emphasize that while tokenization can improve clearing, settlement, and collateral use through atomic delivery and shared ledgers, the benefits depend on sound regulation and robust settlement assets. LSEG’s design choice to operate within existing regulatory perimeters, with Microsoft Cloud for scale, aligns with that direction.

Europe’s post-trade experiments offer additional markers for what “good” looks like. Clearstream’s D7 platform passed €10 billion in digital issuances and has been used for large benchmark bonds as well as high-volume structured notes, including multiple KfW digital bonds this year under Germany’s eWpG regime.

Those deployments point to enterprise patterns LSEG is now bringing to UK private funds, namely digital issuance with conventional legal finality, synchronized books across registries, and distribution via existing dealer and transfer-agent channels.

Tracking adoption from here, the early signals will be concrete.

Watch whether large private-markets managers bring flagship strategies onto the platform, whether transfer agents and administrators expose straight-through APIs for subscriptions and redemptions, and whether custodians accept tokenized fund interests as eligible collateral.

Also, watch how the new PISCES regime interacts with LSEG’s fund rail once secondary liquidity windows for private shares normalize tax treatment.

Each of these levers tees up measurable deltas in time to launch, days’ sales outstanding on capital calls, and collateral velocity through repo or prime brokerage.

According to Reuters, LSEG said it will expand the platform to additional asset classes after private funds.

