London Stock Exchange launches blockchain private equity platform, completes first transaction

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to CoinDesk , the London Stock Exchange Group ( LSEG ) announced that its blockchain-based private equity platform, Digital Markets Infrastructure ( DMI ), has completed its first transaction. The initial clients are investment management firm MembersCap and digital asset exchange Archax , and the transaction closed the fundraising for MembersCap 's MCM Fund 1. LSEG stated that DMI covers the entire asset lifecycle, improving efficiency from issuance to settlement, and will be compatible with existing blockchain and traditional financial services.
