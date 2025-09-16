London Stock Exchange Unveils Blockchain Infrastructure to Boost Market Access

London Stock Exchange Group has ignited a bold new era in finance, executing its first blockchain-powered private fund transaction on a cutting-edge digital platform. London Stock Exchange Facilitates Its First Blockchain Transaction in Private Funds London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) introduced its digital markets infrastructure platform on Sept. 15, confirming it had facilitated its first […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/london-stock-exchange-unveils-blockchain-infrastructure-to-boost-market-access/

