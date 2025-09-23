The post Long-Awaited NikeSKIMS Launches To Reignite Nike’s Women’s Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline After delays due to product issues in its scheduled May release, the first NikeSKIMS activewear collections – the strategic partnership between the sportswear giant and Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion disruptive shapewear venture – will launch on both companies’ websites and in select Nike and SKIMS stores this Friday, September 26. Serena Williams for NikeSKIMS Courtesy of Nike Key Facts NikeSKIMS’ first outing will include three core activewear collections, along with four seasonal collections, all designed to support women with high-performance fabrication expected from Nike and the body-conscious styling SKIMS is known for. The introductory offering features 58 items in neutral colorways that can be combined into more than 10,000 different looks suited for an intense gym workout or a coffee run. An all-star cast of 50 elite female athletes star in the “Bodies at Work” release video, including Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Madisen Skinner and Serena Williams, as well as Kardashian and members of UCLA and USC women’s teams. Prices will range from $38 for a bra to $128 for footed leggings, with the sweet spot for the collection in the $50 to $70 range, about even or slightly below the list price of premium activewear brands such as Lululemon and Alo Yoga. Crucial Quote “NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration – It’s a new brand redefining activewear. With this launch, we are establishing a platform to grow NikeSKIMS, reach consumers worldwide and set a new benchmark for how activewear is experienced across retail, digital and cultural touch points,” said Jens Grede, SKIMS’ co-founder and CEO, in a statement. Key Background Nike has a lot riding on the success of the SKIMS-style meets Nike-function launch of NikeSKIMS. Nike brand revenues dropped 9% to $44.7 billion in fiscal year ended May 31… The post Long-Awaited NikeSKIMS Launches To Reignite Nike’s Women’s Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline After delays due to product issues in its scheduled May release, the first NikeSKIMS activewear collections – the strategic partnership between the sportswear giant and Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion disruptive shapewear venture – will launch on both companies’ websites and in select Nike and SKIMS stores this Friday, September 26. Serena Williams for NikeSKIMS Courtesy of Nike Key Facts NikeSKIMS’ first outing will include three core activewear collections, along with four seasonal collections, all designed to support women with high-performance fabrication expected from Nike and the body-conscious styling SKIMS is known for. The introductory offering features 58 items in neutral colorways that can be combined into more than 10,000 different looks suited for an intense gym workout or a coffee run. An all-star cast of 50 elite female athletes star in the “Bodies at Work” release video, including Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Madisen Skinner and Serena Williams, as well as Kardashian and members of UCLA and USC women’s teams. Prices will range from $38 for a bra to $128 for footed leggings, with the sweet spot for the collection in the $50 to $70 range, about even or slightly below the list price of premium activewear brands such as Lululemon and Alo Yoga. Crucial Quote “NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration – It’s a new brand redefining activewear. With this launch, we are establishing a platform to grow NikeSKIMS, reach consumers worldwide and set a new benchmark for how activewear is experienced across retail, digital and cultural touch points,” said Jens Grede, SKIMS’ co-founder and CEO, in a statement. Key Background Nike has a lot riding on the success of the SKIMS-style meets Nike-function launch of NikeSKIMS. Nike brand revenues dropped 9% to $44.7 billion in fiscal year ended May 31…

Long-Awaited NikeSKIMS Launches To Reignite Nike’s Women’s Business

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 22:30
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014179-6.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08553+0.01%
Triathon
GROW$0.0261-47.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016121-5.60%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01902+5.49%

Topline

After delays due to product issues in its scheduled May release, the first NikeSKIMS activewear collections – the strategic partnership between the sportswear giant and Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion disruptive shapewear venture – will launch on both companies’ websites and in select Nike and SKIMS stores this Friday, September 26.

Serena Williams for NikeSKIMS

Courtesy of Nike

Key Facts

NikeSKIMS’ first outing will include three core activewear collections, along with four seasonal collections, all designed to support women with high-performance fabrication expected from Nike and the body-conscious styling SKIMS is known for.

The introductory offering features 58 items in neutral colorways that can be combined into more than 10,000 different looks suited for an intense gym workout or a coffee run.

An all-star cast of 50 elite female athletes star in the “Bodies at Work” release video, including Jordan Chiles, Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kim, Nelly Korda, Sha’Carri Richardson, Madisen Skinner and Serena Williams, as well as Kardashian and members of UCLA and USC women’s teams.

Prices will range from $38 for a bra to $128 for footed leggings, with the sweet spot for the collection in the $50 to $70 range, about even or slightly below the list price of premium activewear brands such as Lululemon and Alo Yoga.

Crucial Quote

“NikeSKIMS is more than a collaboration – It’s a new brand redefining activewear. With this launch, we are establishing a platform to grow NikeSKIMS, reach consumers worldwide and set a new benchmark for how activewear is experienced across retail, digital and cultural touch points,” said Jens Grede, SKIMS’ co-founder and CEO, in a statement.

Key Background

Nike has a lot riding on the success of the SKIMS-style meets Nike-function launch of NikeSKIMS. Nike brand revenues dropped 9% to $44.7 billion in fiscal year ended May 31 and its women’s business was off 6% to $9.7 billion. On the other hand, SKIMS was reported to have broken the $1 billion mark in revenues in 2024, after nearly doubling revenues from previous year, according to Seeking Alpha.

Not A Collaboration, But A New Nike Brand

Nike is quick to correct the notion that this is a short-term collaboration between the two brands. Rather, NikeSKIMS is a whole new brand in its portfolio, joining Jordan Brand and Nike sub-brands, including ACG (All Conditions Gear for outdoor adventuring) and SB (skateboarding). However, both brands have a long history of collaborations, including SKIMS’ collabs with Fendi, Swarovski and Team USA. This year, Nike has launched collaborations with Urban Outfitters and Lego.

Tangent

While Circana reported activewear dollar sales in the U.S. are up 3% year over year with units rising 7% through August, the premium end of the market appears to have hit a speedbump. Category leader Lululemon’s comparable Americas sales declined 4% in its most recent quarter ending August 3. Lululemon managed to squeak out an overall 7% gain to $2.5 billion in the quarter – thanks to strong international sales growth – but it lowered year-end revenue guidance to between$10.85 billion and $11 billion on 2% to 4% growth. GlobalData’s Neil Saunders partly attributed Lululemon’s disappointing U.S. performance to challenger brands eating away its market share. However, he had good news for new entrants, like NikeSKIMS. “Our data suggest that even relatively loyal Lululemon shoppers are broadening their repertoire, increasingly willing to try alternative brands.”

Further Reading

Nike’s New Activewear Line With Skims Is Set To Launch This Week. Here’s Why It Matters (CNBC, 9/22/2025)

Everything to Know About Skims, Kim Kardashian’s Billion-Dollar Business (InStyle, 10/23/2024)

ForbesKim Kardashian Just Got $500 Million Richer Thanks To SkimsBy Chase Peterson-WithornForbesJust What Has Happened To The Uber Hyped Launch Of NikeSkims?By Mark FaithfullForbesNike’s Debut Lego Brick Playset Sells Out In Minutes, Strengthening Nike’s Youth AppealBy Pamela N. Danziger

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pamdanziger/2025/09/23/long-awaited-nikeskims-launches-to-reignite-nikes-womens-business/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01561+1.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06038+0.41%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014193-3.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010666-4.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-0.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1175+1.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Share
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4545-0.50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13572+11.43%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Share

Trending News

More

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Revolut to invest $13 billion over five years to support international expansion