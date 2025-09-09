Lopes Vs. Silva Full Fight Card Betting Odds

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Diego Lopes of Brazil enters the Octagon in a featherweight fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC

It is once again a UFC fight week. This week’s event is the promotion’s annual Noche UFC fight card. At the top of the 2025 Noche UFC card is a high-stakes featherweight matchup between recent title challenger Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, who is undefeated at 5-0 with five stoppages since he joined the UFC roster in 2024. Below, we look at the early fight week betting odds for the full Noche UFC 2025 fight card.

Noche UFC 2025 Main Card Betting Odds

Diego Lopes (+220) vs. Jean Silva (-260)

Rob Font (-145) vs. David Martinez (+125)

Kelvin Gastelum (-250) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+210)

Santiago Luna (-125) vs. Quang Le (+105)

Noche UFC 2025 Preliminary Card Betting Odds

Alexander Hernandez (-136) vs. Diego Ferreira (+116)

José Daniel Medina (+250) vs. Duško Todorović (-300)

Claudio Puelles (-120) vs. Joaquim Silva (+100)

Tatiana Suarez (-425) vs. Amanda Lemos (+355)

Jesús Santos Aguilar (+175) vs. Luis Gurule (-205)

Zachary Reese (-233) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+198)

Alessandro Costa (-450) vs. Alden Coria (+350)

Montserrat Rendon (+132) vs. Alice Pereira (-152)

Rodrigo Sezinando (+200) vs. Daniil Donchenko (-235)

*Odds via BetOnline

The Noche UFC main card streams on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET following prelims on the same streaming service at 3:00 p.m. ET. The card should not interfere with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing matchup scheduled for the same night in Las Vegas on Netflix.

Noche UFC 2025 Main Event: Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Diego Lopes of Brazil reacts after fighting Alexander Volkanovski of Australia in a featherweight title fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images

Diego Lopes (26-7) is the No. 2 fighter in the official UFC featherweight rankings. Lopes joined the UFC in May 2023, dropping his promotional debut to Movsar Evloev via decision. Lopes followed that setback with five straight wins. A winover Brian Ortega at UFC 306 earned Lopes a shot at the vacant UFC featherweight title against former champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 in April of this year.

Lopes dropped that fight by decision. After his loss, I wrote:

“In my preview of this fight, I said that this matchup was too fast, too soon for Diego Lopes, but that it would prove to be a good learning experience for him. The fight essentially played out in that manner.

“Lopes was a game fighter throughout the 25-minute affair, but he didn’t make adjustments. His game plan was to move forward, pressure Volkanovski and land with power. That’s not a bad game plan for 99 percent of the UFC featherweights, but Volkanovski is an outlier, and as such, Lopes was not fully prepared for the level of fighter he faced on Saturday night.

“With this fight behind him, I expect Lopes will be better in his next title fight, and there will be a next title fight for him.”

At Noche UFC we find out what Lopes learned from facing one of the best to ever compete at 145 pounds.

DENVER, COLORADO – JULY 13: Jean Silva of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Drew Dober in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

A member of The Fighting Nerds team out of Brazil, Jean Silva (16-2) joined the UFC in September 2023 when he scored a UFC contract thanks to a decision win over Kevin Vallejos on a Dana White’s Contender Series card. Silva extended his winning streak to eight straight with his win over Vallejos.

Vallejos, who signed with the UFC following a 2024 DWCS win, is the last fighter to go the distance with Silva. Since his DWCS win, Silva has picked up four knockout victories, one submission and three straight fight-night bonus awards.

Silva is coming off a dominant performance at UFC 314, submitting Bryce Mitchell in the second round.

After his win over Mitchell, UFC commentator Joe Rogan said Silva, “looks like a world champion.”

Silva enters Noche UFC as the No. 10 ranked featherweight.

We will have more on the Noche UFC 2025 fight card as fight night nears, including betting odds, picks, predictions and more. As well as full fight card results, reactions and highlights on fight night.