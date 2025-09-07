Low-Dose Radiation Not As Harmful As Previously Believed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 23:37
SIX
SIX$0.02147+0.18%
COSMOS
ATOM$4.452+1.73%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3908+6.96%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0004103+1.18%
FORM
FORM$3.9297+6.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001937+2.21%

An illustration titled ‘What Radioactivity Is’, with six panels’ reading (top) ‘Water in pond is ‘stable,’ it expends no energy,’ water can be carried up-hill and its energy level raised,’ ‘as it runs downhill it gives off energy and reaches a stable state’, (bottom) ‘atom is stable, it does not expend nuclear (atomic) energy,’ ‘atom can be bombarded with ‘atomic’ particles and its energy level raised, atom is now radioactive,’ and ‘as it disintegrates it gives off energy in the form of radiations and reaches a stable state,’ United States, circa 1955. (Photo by FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A newly released study from Columbia University and Japan’s Radiation Effects Research Foundation (RERF) may reshape the regulatory map of United States nuclear policy. In a world-first, researchers applied machine learning to the storied dataset of Japanese atomic bomb survivors to tackle a long-standing question: How dangerous is low-dose radiation?

Atomic Survivors and the Uncertainty of Low Doses

For decades, Japanese atomic bomb survivors have served as a cornerstone of global radiation risk modeling. The challenge has always been what to do at the low end of the dose spectrum. The effects of radiation doses below 0.1 Gray (Gy), the equivalent of a few CT scans or years of background exposure, are difficult to assess with precision.

Conventional models like the Linear No-Threshold (LNT) model assume that even the smallest dose of radiation increases cancer risk in a directly proportional way. However, critics argue this oversimplifies biological complexity. One competing theory is hormesis, which proposes that low doses of a harmful agent may actually trigger beneficial biological responses. In radiation biology, this would mean that small exposures might activate repair mechanisms or adaptive responses that reduce the likelihood of disease, rather than increasing it. The LNT has been enshrined in the US nuclear regulatory process, while hormesis has been mostly ignored. Recently, renewed calls for a review of the long-standing convention have become louder. This study supports those who have been calling for a reform.

No Evidence of Harm Below 0.05 Gy

Above 0.05 Gy, radiation exposure causally increases all-cause mortality. But below that threshold, there was no statistically significant increase in risk.

The study employed cutting-edge Causal Machine Learning techniques, to reanalyze mortality data for over 86,000 survivors. Unlike standard statistical models that assume a fixed dose-response shape (such as linear or threshold-based models) CML lets the data define the relationship without imposing any specific dose-response structure. It lets the data speak for itself.

And the data indeed spoke. The 50 mGy level is especially significant because occupational limits in the United States currently allow up to 50 mGy per year for most adults. This has long been considered a safe threshold by regulators. The finding that mortality risk is not significantly elevated below this level supports the idea that existing occupational limits are not only conservative but may already include a buffer of safety.

For comparison, a single chest CT scan delivers around 7 mGy of radiation. Natural background radiation varies globally between 1 to 10 mGy per year depending on altitude, soil composition, and building materials. For example, people living in Ramsar, Iran, or certain regions of Kerala, India, receive more than 10 mGy per year from natural sources alone and yet show no consistent pattern of elevated disease incidence.

The finding challenges the ultra-cautious stance of regulators who apply the LNT model even at microdose levels. This approach has led to overregulation of nuclear power, radioactive waste handling, and medical imaging. It is driving costs upward for both clean electricity generation and life-saving diagnostic medicine. In environmental remediation, it translates into excessive cleanup mandates, such as those seen around Fukushima or United States Superfund sites. Perhaps most consequentially, the public fear of even the lowest doses of radiation has been fueled more by mathematical assumptions than by data-driven causal relationships.

Regulatory Implications: Challenge to the LNT Model

This new CML-based study does not disprove the LNT model, but it strongly questions its continued necessity as the default assumption in radiation protection. If regulators accept these findings, the likely outcome will be a recalibration of low-dose exposure limits based on empirically supported causal thresholds. This would also support a shift away from blanket LNT applications, particularly in environmental cleanup, where the stakes involve billions of dollars and decades of remediation.

More nuanced public health messaging could follow, helping to avoid unnecessary fear over trivial exposures. With radiation risk better understood through flexible, modern tools like CML, regulatory agencies would be equipped to distinguish between levels of concern and levels of convenience.

The need for scientifically grounded, adaptable regulation has never been greater. At a time when nuclear energy is being re-embraced as a cornerstone of low-carbon energy policy and when diagnostic imaging continues to revolutionize modern medicine, it might be time to update the nuclear rulebook with data that better reflects reality than precaution alone.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/annabroughel/2025/09/07/new-study-low-dose-radiation-not-as-harmful-as-previously-believed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP beweegt al weken in een steeds smaller wordend patroon dat technisch gezien bekendstaat als een driehoek. Deze formatie wijst op toenemende druk binnen een beperkte bandbreedte. Analisten gaven aan dat deze fase binnen enkele dagen kan uitmonden in een duidelijke uitbraak. De vraag die nu boven de markt hangt: welke richting kiest de XRP koers bij het naderen van het eindpunt van dit patroon? XRP koers in driehoekpatroon Op de grafieken is zichtbaar dat de toppen gestaag lager komen te liggen, terwijl de bodems juist oplopen. Dit zorgt voor een samenknijpend koersbereik, waarbij de volatiliteit afneemt. Dergelijke driehoekformaties ontstaan vaak na langere periodes van consolidatie. Een driehoek kan zowel een voortzetting van een bestaande trend als een omkeer inluiden. Bij XRP is de vorming van candles in steeds nauwere ranges een teken dat de markt tijdelijk in balans is, maar de opgebouwde spanning moet vroeg of laat ontladen. Handelaren volgen dit patroon nauwkeurig omdat de afloop vaak leidt tot een plotselinge en scherpe beweging. Dat komt doordat posities met leverage, stop-orders en automatische koop- of verkoopniveaus samen een kettingreactie kunnen veroorzaken zodra de koers door de boven- of onderkant van de driehoek breekt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische betekenis van driehoeken Elke candle binnen de driehoek laat zien dat verkopers iets eerder uitstappen en kopers telkens iets hoger instappen. Het resultaat is een kegelvormige structuur waarin de ruimte om te handelen steeds kleiner wordt. Volgens verschillende analisten ligt de kracht van dit patroon in de duidelijke grenzen. De bovenste trendlijn fungeert als weerstand, terwijl de onderste lijn als steun dient. Zolang de XRP koers binnen deze lijnen blijft, neemt de spanning verder toe. Zodra één van beide grenzen doorbroken wordt, volgt doorgaans een versnelling in die richting. Bekende voorbeelden uit het verleden, zowel bij Bitcoin als bij altcoins, laten zien dat driehoekformaties vaak leiden tot forse bewegingen. Dit komt doordat traders die te vroeg instappen of te laat uitstappen gedwongen worden hun posities aan te passen, wat het koersverloop versnelt. XRP & the whole market will NOT keep moving sideways. XRP’s triangle seems to be closing into itself in the next 7-8 days (no I’m not saying moon in 7 days, I’m showing what the chart shows us) Usually, we see a break to either side before it closes into itself. pic.twitter.com/hDLoafg3uQ — xoom (@Mr_Xoom) September 6, 2025 Invloed van Bitcoin op XRP Hoewel XRP een eigen koersstructuur laat zien, speelt de bredere markt altijd een rol. Vooral de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin blijft een belangrijke factor. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers een sterke beweging laat zien, trekken altcoins vaak mee. Mocht Bitcoin rond dezelfde periode uitbreken, dan kan dit fungeren als katalysator voor XRP. Een zwakke fase in Bitcoin kan daarentegen een neerwaartse druk uitoefenen, zelfs als de driehoek bij XRP technisch gezien rijp is voor een opwaartse beweging. Deze correlatie is door de jaren heen regelmatig bevestigd. Historische data toont aan dat altcoins zelden volledig losgekoppeld bewegen van Bitcoin, zeker niet in perioden van hoge volatiliteit. Historische voorbeelden van consolidatie Eerdere consolidatiefases bij XRP hebben vaker geleid tot abrupte veranderingen in de koers. Zo waren er in eerdere cycli langdurige periodes van zijwaartse candles die plots gevolgd werden door sterke trends. Dit herhalende patroon maakt dat analisten extra aandacht besteden aan de huidige fase. Het compressie-effect van driehoeken wordt gezien als een betrouwbare voorbode voor grotere bewegingen, ook al is de richting vooraf niet vast te leggen. De technische logica hierachter is helder: hoe langer een asset in een nauwe bandbreedte beweegt, hoe groter de energie-opbouw. Zodra de koers deze band verlaat, komt de opgebouwde kracht vrij en kan de beweging versnellen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1471-10.30%
MemeCore
M$1.90244+6.59%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09712+1.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,284.8+0.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share
Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US President Donald Trump wants House members to pass the key stablecoin bill “LIGHTNING FAST” so that he can sign it into law.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.459+1.74%
GET
GET$0.008647+0.83%
Sign
SIGN$0.07372+1.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:14
Share

Trending News

More

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Trump on GENIUS stablecoin bill: ‘Get it to my desk, ASAP’

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”