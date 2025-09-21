Low-risk DeFi could do for Ethereum what search did for Google, Vitalik says

Vitalik Buterin said low-risk DeFi protocols can bring in stable revenue for the network, like how Google Search does for Google, but while also ensuring Ethereum’s core values remain intact. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said revenue from low-risk decentralized finance protocols could give the network economic stability — much like Google Search supports Google — while letting nonfinancial apps uphold Ethereum’s cultural values. Low-risk DeFi could address “important tensions” in the Ethereum community over whether apps that bring in enough revenue to economically sustain the ecosystem align with the cultural and ethical values that brought people to Ethereum in the first place, Buterin said in a blog post on Saturday.The former has been a combination of nonfungible tokens, memecoins, and speculative trading, while the nonfinancial and semifinancial apps that reflect Ethereum’s cultural values have either struggled to gain widespread adoption or haven’t generated enough fees, he said.Read more Vitalik Buterin said low-risk DeFi protocols can bring in stable revenue for the network, like how Google Search does for Google, but while also ensuring Ethereum’s core values remain intact. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said revenue from low-risk decentralized finance protocols could give the network economic stability — much like Google Search supports Google — while letting nonfinancial apps uphold Ethereum’s cultural values. Low-risk DeFi could address “important tensions” in the Ethereum community over whether apps that bring in enough revenue to economically sustain the ecosystem align with the cultural and ethical values that brought people to Ethereum in the first place, Buterin said in a blog post on Saturday.The former has been a combination of nonfungible tokens, memecoins, and speculative trading, while the nonfinancial and semifinancial apps that reflect Ethereum’s cultural values have either struggled to gain widespread adoption or haven’t generated enough fees, he said.Read more

Low-risk DeFi could do for Ethereum what search did for Google, Vitalik says

By: Coinstats
2025/09/21 12:14
Vitalik Buterin said low-risk DeFi protocols can bring in stable revenue for the network, like how Google Search does for Google, but while also ensuring Ethereum’s core values remain intact.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said revenue from low-risk decentralized finance protocols could give the network economic stability — much like Google Search supports Google — while letting nonfinancial apps uphold Ethereum’s cultural values.

Low-risk DeFi could address “important tensions” in the Ethereum community over whether apps that bring in enough revenue to economically sustain the ecosystem align with the cultural and ethical values that brought people to Ethereum in the first place, Buterin said in a blog post on Saturday.

The former has been a combination of nonfungible tokens, memecoins, and speculative trading, while the nonfinancial and semifinancial apps that reflect Ethereum’s cultural values have either struggled to gain widespread adoption or haven’t generated enough fees, he said.

