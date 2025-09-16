LSEG Completes First Blockchain Transfer On Microsoft-Backed Platform

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 11:00

The London Stock Exchange Group has debuted its new blockchain infrastructure for private funds, completing its first tokenized fundraising.

LSEG Has Launched Its Blockchain Infrastructure

As announced in a press release on Monday, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched its blockchain infrastructure and facilitated its first transaction. The platform, called “Digital Markets Infrastructure” (DMI), was developed in collaboration with Microsoft and runs on the tech giant’s Azure cloud service.

While blockchain is the same technology that powers cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, LSEG’s platform isn’t about these digital currencies themselves. Rather, DMI is about applying the technology to traditional finance. Unlike many other projects that digitize only part of the process, LSEG is offering the full range of the blockchain experience, including issuance, tokenization, and settlement.

“There are many processes in private markets today that can be improved,” said Head of DMI, Dr. Darko Hajdukovic. “At LSEG we are committed to significantly improving access to private markets, by streamlining workflows, enhancing distribution, and enabling liquidity.”

MembersCap, an investment manager, has become the first to use LSEG’s DMI, raising capital for its MCM Fund 1. The fundraising has been facilitated with Archax, a digital securities exchange regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), acting as a nominee.

According to the press release, institutional alternative asset manager EJF Capital has also been onboarded as an early adopter, with some of its funds expected to become available on the platform soon.

Hjdukovic noted,

For now, DMI is only open to private funds, with LSEG planning for expansion into additional asset classes. The stock exchange said it will continue to collaborate with Microsoft to scale the blockchain platform.

“Together, we’re reshaping the future of global finance to empower our customers to unlock new opportunities and drive meaningful change,” said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft’s Worldwide Financial Services.

Bitcoin Saw A Retrace During The Past Day

Bitcoin recovered above $116,700 on Sunday, but the cryptocurrency has opened the week with a sharp pullback as it’s now back at $114,700. The chart below shows how the recent volatility in the coin’s price has looked.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The rest of the digital asset sector has also slid down alongside Bitcoin, with some altcoins like Dogecoin even being down as much as 8%. The consequence of the bearish price action has been that a significant $352 million in long liquidations have piled up on the cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges, according to data from CoinGlass.

Bitcoin & Other Cryptos

