TLDR Luke Dashjr rejects claims of proposing a hard fork for Bitcoin’s blockchain. Bitcoin Knots enforces stricter rules, blocking Ordinals and Runes data. Udi Wertheimer defends Dashjr, calling reports a “hit piece” and fake news. Bitcoin’s price dipped amid rumors of potential protocol upheaval. A controversy erupted in the Bitcoin community after an article claimed [...] The post Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Luke Dashjr rejects claims of proposing a hard fork for Bitcoin’s blockchain. Bitcoin Knots enforces stricter rules, blocking Ordinals and Runes data. Udi Wertheimer defends Dashjr, calling reports a “hit piece” and fake news. Bitcoin’s price dipped amid rumors of potential protocol upheaval. A controversy erupted in the Bitcoin community after an article claimed [...] The post Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.

Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 02:21

TLDR

  • Luke Dashjr rejects claims of proposing a hard fork for Bitcoin’s blockchain.
  • Bitcoin Knots enforces stricter rules, blocking Ordinals and Runes data.
  • Udi Wertheimer defends Dashjr, calling reports a “hit piece” and fake news.
  • Bitcoin’s price dipped amid rumors of potential protocol upheaval.

A controversy erupted in the Bitcoin community after an article claimed Luke Dashjr, maintainer of Bitcoin Knots, proposed a hard fork to install a trusted multisig committee capable of altering the blockchain. Dashjr strongly denied these allegations, calling them “fabricated nonsense.” The claims ignited a broader debate on Bitcoin’s governance and future, particularly regarding the role of developers and the debate between neutrality and active control of the network.

Allegations of a Hard Fork

The controversy began when The Rage published an article on September 25, 2025, claiming that Dashjr supported a hard fork to establish a multisig committee with the power to alter Bitcoin’s blockchain, review transactions, and remove illicit content.

The report cited supposed leaked messages where Dashjr allegedly stated, “Either Bitcoin dies or we have to trust someone.” This led to speculation about whether Dashjr was advocating for a more controlled version of Bitcoin, where certain transactions or content could be censored.

Dashjr responded to the allegations immediately, denying the claims. He stated multiple times on social media that he had not proposed any hard fork and described the reports as slanderous. He emphasized that no hard fork was being discussed, dismissing the article as “fabricated nonsense.” Dashjr further suggested that the leaked messages were misinterpreted or taken out of context.

Bitcoin Knots vs. Bitcoin Core

At the heart of the controversy lies a broader divide between Dashjr’s Bitcoin Knots project and the widely-used Bitcoin Core software. Bitcoin Knots enforces stricter transaction policies compared to Bitcoin Core.

These stricter policies block non-financial data such as Ordinals and Runes tokens, which Dashjr argues is crucial for protecting Bitcoin’s integrity and reducing regulatory risks. On the other hand, Bitcoin Core takes a more permissive approach, tolerating non-financial data as long as it does not break consensus.

The allegations of a hard fork further fueled the divide, as critics argued that Dashjr’s vision would compromise Bitcoin’s principle of immutability, while his supporters defended him, saying the rumors were part of a smear campaign against his stricter policies.

Reactions from the Bitcoin Community

The leaked claims generated significant debate within the Bitcoin community. Udi Wertheimer, co-founder of the Taproot Wizards Ordinals project, defended Dashjr. Wertheimer dismissed the report as a “hit piece” and described it as fake news.

He suggested that Dashjr’s leaked messages referred to a hypothetical discussion about using zero-knowledge proofs to filter spam, not about censoring transactions or forking the network. Wertheimer argued that the proposal, if it were to happen, would not split the network or censor content, and would remain compatible with Bitcoin Core.

While some Bitcoin developers voiced concerns over Dashjr’s approach, others viewed the claims as an effort to discredit him. Wertheimer concluded that the leaked messages were being misinterpreted and that the whole situation was being blown out of proportion. He emphasized that the debate should focus on the technical aspects of the software rather than baseless rumors.

Market Reaction

Bitcoin’s price saw a slight dip in the wake of the controversy, trading around $109,000, down 2.2% from the previous day. Some market observers speculated that the rumors of potential protocol upheaval may have contributed to the decline. Although there is no direct evidence linking the controversy to the price drop, uncertainty surrounding the network’s future can lead to market volatility.

This incident has added fuel to the ongoing debate about Bitcoin’s governance, its immutability, and whether it should remain a neutral settlement layer or be actively governed by developers. As the Bitcoin community continues to discuss these issues, the conversation around governance and protocol changes remains at the forefront.

The post Luke Dashjr Denies Alleged Hard Fork Proposal as Bitcoin Debate Intensifies appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0,8087-11,39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011494+19,30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01539-9,31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,005304-1,06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02225-0,04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,0118+0,76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3,1749-1,03%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002846-1,86%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind