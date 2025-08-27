Lumia Partners with Alchemy to Ensure Institutional-Grade Network Infrastructure

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 17:30
Lumia
LUMIA$0.2947+5.32%
Core DAO
CORE$0.439+1.29%
blockchain-innovation main

Lumia, the oracle layer of Web3, which also acts as the liquidity layer, has announced a strategic partnership with Alchemy, a top-level blockchain development platform. This partnership aims at upgrading the existing core infrastructure of Lumia by using Alchemy’s Remote Procedure Call (RPC) nodes. This upgrade will greatly enhance the speed and credibility of Lumia and will also enable it to scale; especially within the institutional space and high-end blockchain developers. 

Upgrading to an Industry-Grade Infrastructure

The highly competitive and performance-centric world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) asks for best performance. For Lumia, which aims to become a reliable source of liquidity in Web3, the industry has to be industry-grade.

RPC nodes are the gateways that allow applications to communicate with the blockchain networks. RPCs are a known name and a time-tested infrastructure in the industry, known for their performance and security.

By integrating Alchemy in its infrastructure and leveraging RPC, Lumia ensures two things: One, it has a flawless infrastructure, and second, it is ready to become the industry-leading platform, a hub for partners and builders to leverage its low-latency network. 

Alchemy’s Track Record of Performance and Security

Alchemy has established itself as a go-to platform for Web3 development. It provides development tools for blockchain development and thousands of applications and platforms rely on the platform for providing their services in a reliable manner. 

Alchemy’s reputation is built on providing developers and platforms with seamless tools which enable their users to enjoy performance, speed, and security. RPCs are known to have higher speeds as compared to conventional node infrastructure which often lags in consistency in speed and performance.

This partnership is not just an infrastructure update for Lumia; it will position the platform as an industry leader where more and more institutions and developers find confidence in building their applications and platforms.

Lumia – The Future Hub of On-Chain Liquidity


Partnering with Alchemy is one of the proactive steps that Lumia is taking to future-proof its infrastructure. As the DeFi world is maturing, it is attracting a large pool of institutional investors. With institutions, there is always high liquidity, but they expect same level of security and performance as they get in mainstream financial institutions. 

Strengthening its infrastructure by integrating the best-in-the-market technology, Lumia is preparing to take on institutions that are looking to be a part of in on-chain liquidity. Institutional involvement means high-liquidity and high-frequency operations, and Lumia seems well prepared increased load on the platform. 

Conclusion:

Lumia has announced its partnership with Alchemy in a bid to upgrade its infrastructure. The aim is to leverage the RPC node technology that not only will boost the efficiency and frequency of operations but will empower Lumia with industry-grade secure and scalable technology foundations. For developers, platforms, and institutions, Lumia has now become a go-to platform to develop their next big DeFi application or platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

BlockDAG has surged into 2025 as one of the year’s most talked-about projects, raising more than $385 million in its […] The post Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/27 18:00
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Investors are always searching for the top altcoin to buy now. While the market is full of choices, three names stand out: Bitcoin, Solana, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Each brings something different to the table, but all are being ranked as strong picks for 2025 and beyond. Here’s a breakdown of why these three coins are [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005615+7.27%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/27 18:20
Share
Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

PANews reported on August 27th that QCP Capital, a Singapore-based crypto investment firm, published a statement stating that the Federal Reserve's independence is under scrutiny, and that Trump may assemble a team more aligned with his own views to push for a more dovish policy. Currently, Bowman, Waller, and Milan are widely believed to be leaning toward Trump's support. If Governor Lisa Cook is removed, the number of Federal Reserve Board members aligned with Trump will reach four, even before the appointments of the two vice chairs and the next chair are finalized. Following the Jackson Hole meeting, the Fed has become more concerned about the slowing job market, the severe employment situation, and the risk of accelerating hyperinflation, setting the stage for a September rate cut. Nvidia, a bellwether for AI trading, released its earnings report after the market closed today. The "Mag7," comprising Nvidia and seven other major tech stocks, accounts for approximately 33% of the S&P 500 index. Their performance and guidance will be key to monitoring the impact of AI spending on revenue growth. However, Nvidia faces increasing headwinds. An MIT study shows that 95% of AI projects are unprofitable, and the next generation of large language models has diminishing returns on scale. Recent weakness in the cryptocurrency sector is linked to selling by large holders. If US stocks continue to decline, confidence in Bitcoin among traditional financial asset allocators could be impacted, potentially triggering a new round of risk reduction.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.447+2.49%
Vice
VICE$0.01302-3.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Can BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Deliver Long-Term Strength After Listing?

Best Altcoins to Buy Now — Bitcoin, Solana and MAGACOIN Ranked Top Picks for 2025 Gains

Analysis: Nvidia's upcoming earnings report could increase crypto market risk if US stocks continue to fall

USDJPY Forecast: UBS Unveils Pivotal Ceiling at 148-150

Panora Successfully Raises Fresh Capital to Become Aptos’ Ultimate DeFi Super App