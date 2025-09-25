The post Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has called for stronger safeguards around cryptocurrency ATMs, amid growing concerns that the machines have become a favoured tool for scammers preying on seniors. Lummis said she intends to address the problem in upcoming market structure legislation she is co-sponsoring with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and Senator Gillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023,” Lummis tweeted on Monday. “This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure. https://t.co/WYYcKHuDZR — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) September 22, 2025 The push comes as law enforcement and regulators see a surge in fraud tied to the machines, which allow users to deposit cryptocurrency using cash. In August, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning citing a 31% spike in victim losses in 2024, reaching nearly $247 million. Complaints involving crypto kiosks nearly doubled to more than 10,956 incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency noted that adults over 60 accounted for more than two-thirds of losses despite being among the least likely to use crypto services. State-level action has followed. Earlier this month, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, one of the country’s largest Bitcoin ATM operators, for allegedly charging undisclosed fees on scam-driven deposits while failing to implement adequate fraud protections. The lawsuit claims Athena knowingly profited from scams, with 93% of deposits through its machines tied to fraudulent activity. Calls… The post Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has called for stronger safeguards around cryptocurrency ATMs, amid growing concerns that the machines have become a favoured tool for scammers preying on seniors. Lummis said she intends to address the problem in upcoming market structure legislation she is co-sponsoring with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). “This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and Senator Gillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023,” Lummis tweeted on Monday. “This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.” This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and @SenGillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023. This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure. https://t.co/WYYcKHuDZR — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) September 22, 2025 The push comes as law enforcement and regulators see a surge in fraud tied to the machines, which allow users to deposit cryptocurrency using cash. In August, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning citing a 31% spike in victim losses in 2024, reaching nearly $247 million. Complaints involving crypto kiosks nearly doubled to more than 10,956 incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency noted that adults over 60 accounted for more than two-thirds of losses despite being among the least likely to use crypto services. State-level action has followed. Earlier this month, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, one of the country’s largest Bitcoin ATM operators, for allegedly charging undisclosed fees on scam-driven deposits while failing to implement adequate fraud protections. The lawsuit claims Athena knowingly profited from scams, with 93% of deposits through its machines tied to fraudulent activity. Calls…

Lummis Pushes for Bitcoin ATM Safeguards Amid Mounting Scam Concerns

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 03:39
DAR Open Network
D$0.03139+2.48%
Threshold
T$0.01556+0.32%
Union
U$0.010307+2.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08477-0.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01702+5.52%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) has called for stronger safeguards around cryptocurrency ATMs, amid growing concerns that the machines have become a favoured tool for scammers preying on seniors.

Lummis said she intends to address the problem in upcoming market structure legislation she is co-sponsoring with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

“This is something that has concerned me for a long time, and Senator Gillibrand and I first introduced legislation stopping bad actors in the crypto kiosk space in 2023,” Lummis tweeted on Monday. “This is just one of the issues we hope to address in market structure.”

The push comes as law enforcement and regulators see a surge in fraud tied to the machines, which allow users to deposit cryptocurrency using cash. In August, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a warning citing a 31% spike in victim losses in 2024, reaching nearly $247 million.

Complaints involving crypto kiosks nearly doubled to more than 10,956 incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The agency noted that adults over 60 accounted for more than two-thirds of losses despite being among the least likely to use crypto services.

State-level action has followed. Earlier this month, District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb sued Athena Bitcoin, one of the country’s largest Bitcoin ATM operators, for allegedly charging undisclosed fees on scam-driven deposits while failing to implement adequate fraud protections.

The lawsuit claims Athena knowingly profited from scams, with 93% of deposits through its machines tied to fraudulent activity.

Calls for “smart regulation”

Not everyone in the industry disputes the concerns. Paul Tarantino, president and CEO of ATM operator Byte Federal, told Decrypt he supports efforts to prevent abuse but warned against overreach.

“Scams are preventable through smart regulation, not industry elimination — you don’t blame the pencil for the written word,” Tarantino said.

He added that his company calls every customer over 60 to screen for scams and has advocated for stronger protections in conversations with regulators and lawmakers. He added that in any case, 84% of people aged 60 or over who start registration with a Byte Federal kiosk never complete transactions.

Tarantino believes efforts to impose strict fee limits could backfire, shutting down access to cash-to-crypto services for millions of legitimate users. He argued that fraud originates with bad actors, not the kiosks themselves. “Let’s collaborate on best practices rather than destructive regulations,” he said.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/340893/lummis-pushes-for-bitcoin-atm-safeguards-amid-mounting-scam-concerns

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

The post China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves China initiating a cross-border QR code payment trial. Alipay and Ant International are key participants. Impact on financial security and regulatory focus on illicit finance. China’s central bank, led by Deputy Governor Lu Lei, initiated a trial of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway with Alipay and Ant International as participants. This pilot addresses cross-border fund risks, aiming to enhance financial security amid rising money laundering through digital channels, despite muted crypto market reactions. China’s Cross-Border Payment Gateway Trial with Alipay The trial operation of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway marks a milestone in China’s financial landscape. Prominent entities such as Alipay and Ant International are at the forefront, participating as the initial institutions in this venture. Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the systemic risks posed by increased cross-border fund flows. Changes are expected in the dynamics of digital transactions, potentially enhancing transaction efficiency while tightening regulations around illicit finance. The initiative underscores China’s commitment to bolstering financial security amidst growing global fund movements. “The scale of cross-border fund flows is expanding, and the frequency is accelerating, providing opportunities for risks such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing. Some overseas illegal platforms transfer funds through channels such as virtual currencies and underground banks, creating a ‘resonance’ of risks at home and abroad, posing a challenge to China’s foreign exchange management and financial security.” — Lu Lei, Deputy Governor, People’s Bank of China Bitcoin and Impact of China’s Financial Initiatives Did you know? China’s latest initiative echoes the Payment Connect project of June 2025, furthering real-time cross-boundary remittances and expanding its influence on global financial systems. As of September 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,748.72 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, showing a 0.97%…
RealLink
REAL$0.06422+6.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,534.66+1.46%
Capverse
CAP$0.11638-0.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 05:28
Share
Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles. According to a press release shared with crypto.news…
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/20 04:14
Share
Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

If you’re exploring how to streamline value flows on TRON, platforms like https://tronex.energy/ can help you get oriented while you design automation that’s safe, scalable, and cost-effective. Automation is the quiet engine behind modern crypto operations. On TRON—known for high throughput, low latency, and a thriving stablecoin footprint—it reduces manual work, speeds up settlement, and […]
GET
GET$0.005446-3.79%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3863+0.80%
Wink
LIKE$0.007967-2.10%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/25 03:30
Share

Trending News

More

China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial

Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Automating TRON Transactions: From Bots to APIs

AAVE Gains Momentum With Strategic Upgrades and Targets $1000 Growth Soon

TOSHI price soars 40% in a day – Will the rally hold?