LunarCrush Reveals the List Top AI Projects by Social Activity

LunarCrush, a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze digital assets like cryptocurrencies, has revealed the list of Top 10 AI Projects by social activity. Social Activity consists of Posts, Interactions, and Social Dominance. These three measures are used to check the Social activity of cryptocurrencies. Bittersor ($TAO) leads the Tops 10 AI Projects by social activity.

CryptoDep has released this news through its official X account. In this ranking list, Bittensor ($TAO) dominates the market with 10.9K posts, 923K Interactions, and stands with 0.80% Social Dominance.

Simultaneously, Fetch ($FET) is runner-up in this race with 2.67K Posts and 151K Interactions, and got 0.25% Social Dominance. The huge difference between these AI Projects shows that the demand for ($TAO) is much more than ($FET) in the crypto market.

$RENDER and $HOLO show Small Posts Gap with Huge Interactions Difference

RENDER ($RENDER) and Holoworld AI ($HOLO) got third and fourth position with 2.35K and 1.85K Posts, respectively. These AI Projects show negligible difference in term of Posts about 0.5K. While moving to Interactions in which there difference got hype to 171K. So, ($RENDER) stands with 138K, and ($HOLO) at 309K in Interactions and have Social Dominance of 0.25% and 0.20% respectively.

Moreover, there two more AI projects which got Posts in ‘thousands’ by social activity. In this the first one is PAAL AI ($PAAL) gained 1.57K posts and 123K Interactions with Social Dominance of 0.20%. Further, the next one is ChainGPT ($CGPT) positioned its-self with 1.14K Posts and 100K Interactions with the 0.15% Social Dominance in the market.

$LimeWire and $QUBIC Show Diverging Momentum

LimeWire ($LMWR) and QUBIC ($QUBIC) observed very close to each other in terms of Posts with 845 and 802 respectively. But, they show huge difference in terms of Interactions which is about 89K, and in this way ($LMWR) placed with 197K and ($QUBIC) with 108K in Interactions. Both AI Projects have same 0.10% Social Dominance.

In addition, Virtuals ($VIRTUAL) and AITECH ($AITECH) got second last and last position, respectively. In this race both AI Projects got 723 and 675 Posts, 82.7K and 197K Interactions, and 0.10% and 0.05% Social Dominance respectively.