LunarCrush discloses top AI crypto projects by social activity, with Bittensor ($TAO) leading, followed by $FET, $RENDER, $HOLO, and a few others.LunarCrush discloses top AI crypto projects by social activity, with Bittensor ($TAO) leading, followed by $FET, $RENDER, $HOLO, and a few others.

LunarCrush Reveals the List Top AI Projects by Social Activity

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 02:15
Bittensor
TAO$307,81-1,78%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,123-1,83%
Render
RENDER$3,571-1,76%
Holoworld AI
HOLO$0,3011-1,66%
aii55

LunarCrush, a platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze digital assets like cryptocurrencies, has revealed the list of Top 10 AI Projects by social activity. Social Activity consists of Posts, Interactions, and Social Dominance. These three measures are used to check the Social activity of cryptocurrencies. Bittersor ($TAO) leads the Tops 10 AI Projects by social activity.

CryptoDep has released this news through its official X account. In this ranking list, Bittensor ($TAO) dominates the market with 10.9K posts, 923K Interactions, and stands with 0.80% Social Dominance.

Simultaneously, Fetch ($FET) is runner-up in this race with 2.67K Posts and 151K Interactions, and got 0.25% Social Dominance. The huge difference between these AI Projects shows that the demand for ($TAO) is much more than ($FET) in the crypto market.

$RENDER and $HOLO show Small Posts Gap with Huge Interactions Difference

RENDER ($RENDER) and Holoworld AI ($HOLO) got third and fourth position with 2.35K and 1.85K Posts, respectively. These AI Projects show negligible difference in term of Posts about 0.5K. While moving to Interactions in which there difference got hype to 171K. So, ($RENDER) stands with 138K, and ($HOLO) at 309K in Interactions and have Social Dominance of 0.25% and 0.20% respectively.

Moreover, there two more AI projects which got Posts in ‘thousands’ by social activity. In this the first one is PAAL AI ($PAAL) gained 1.57K posts and 123K Interactions with Social Dominance of 0.20%. Further, the next one is ChainGPT ($CGPT) positioned its-self with 1.14K Posts and 100K Interactions with the 0.15% Social Dominance in the market.

$LimeWire and $QUBIC Show Diverging Momentum

LimeWire ($LMWR) and QUBIC ($QUBIC) observed very close to each other in terms of Posts with 845 and 802 respectively. But, they show huge difference in terms of Interactions which is about 89K, and in this way ($LMWR) placed with 197K and ($QUBIC) with 108K in Interactions. Both AI Projects have same 0.10% Social Dominance.

In addition, Virtuals ($VIRTUAL) and AITECH ($AITECH) got second last and last position, respectively. In this race both AI Projects got 723 and 675 Posts, 82.7K and 197K Interactions, and 0.10% and 0.05% Social Dominance respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$213,9-1,70%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 673,47-0,49%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,376+1,07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0,10076+0,04%
CROSS
CROSS$0,23952+1,61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01187-0,25%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0004494+2,88%
XRP
XRP$2,8425+0,58%
Major
MAJOR$0,13379+0,45%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Share

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership