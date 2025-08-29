LunarCrush Reveals The Top 10 Altcoins Capturing Investor Attention

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 13:35
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.17396-7.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.05729-3.22%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.11-7.25%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.029427+87.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10667+1.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

LunarCrush announced its most recent Altrank rankings, which identified the top 10 altcoins that produced substantial momentum in both price and social activity. Altrank is a proprietary index invented by LunarCrush that is based on the performance of an altcoin relative to Bitcoin and indicators of social activity across the crypto ecosystem. 

Such a combination of market information and community indicators will provide investors and fans with a better understanding of what tokens are really active at a certain time.

CRO and BIO Lead the LunarCrush Pack

CRO, Cronos’ native token, is at the top of this week. The recent rise in the use of decentralized applications and its usefulness within the Crypto.com ecosystem, has helped CRO maintain its lead. 

BIO, right behind, has been experiencing a resurgence over the past few weeks as enthusiasm around biotech and decentralized health-related blockchain applications has grown. The rise of BIO depicts how sector-specific tokens are increasingly taking the role of transforming real-world industries using blockchain.

NMR, TREE, and PUMP Secure Middle Positions

The other notable player here is NMR, which is a token that is improving innovation in the AI and data science industry. With the increasing rate of machine learning adoption, NMR has caught the attention of more developers and investors interested in exposure to the trend.

TREE, a sustainable blockchain initiative, also entered the LunarCrush list, taking advantage of the rising focus on sustainability in the crypto sphere. In the meantime, PUMP is still making a lot of hype with the community, which ensures that it places it in the middle of the list. 

The fact that the token has managed to remain relevant despite market changes underlines the influence of social interaction on the valuation.

RAY and LPT Maintain Investor Confidence

Other rankings included RAY (Raydium) which is a decentralized exchange protocol in the Solana ecosystem. Raydium has enjoyed the revival of Solana and the increased network activity, which confirms its relevance as a liquidity hub. 

Likewise, LPT (Livepeer) has been resilient, and it has been holding on to the top 10. LPT remains in the spotlight as its contribution to the provision of cost-effective, blockchain-based video streaming solutions is needed by the growing interest in decentralized video infrastructure.

JUP, RLC, and VVS Round Out the Top 10

JUP, RLC, and VVS dominated the last 3 slots of the top 10 LunarCrush rankings. JUP (Jupiter), a Solana project, has kept attracting attention thanks to an easy-to-use token swap aggregator. As one of the first in decentralized computing, RLC (iExec RLC) offers secure cloud solutions that are becoming more important when companies are seeking integration with blockchain.

Lastly, VVS Finance (VVS), another DeFi project in the Cronos chain, capped the list because of its unabiding popularity among yield-seeking investors.

Altrank Reflects the Fusion of Price and Social Signals

The rankings help show how LunarCrush Altrank combines both quantitative market performance with qualitative community participation to help present an all-encompassing view of altcoin momentum. 

A mix of long-established projects, such as CRO and RAY, and niche ones, such as TREE and PUMP, the list demonstrates the variety of tokens that are finding their followers in crypto circles. 

These rankings are still seen as a useful instrument by investors and traders to assess where it is possible to identify the projects that offer a short-term buzz or even longer-term development.

With over five years of experience in crypto, blockchain, and tech content, Ishtiyaq makes complex topics easy to understand. He simplifies blockchain and digital currency concepts for a wide audience, ensuring that beginners and experts alike can grasp key ideas. His clear and engaging writing helps readers stay informed about the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the crypto space. Whether explaining blockchain technology, digital assets, or DeFi, Ishtiyaq breaks down complicated ideas into simple, digestible content. His goal is to help people navigate the fast-changing world of cryptocurrency with confidence, clarity, and a deeper understanding.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/from-cro-to-vvs-lunarcrush-reveals-the-top-10-altcoins-capturing-investor-attention/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

21Shares has filed with the SEC for a spot Sei ETF, aiming to expand altcoin exposure for U.S. investors.
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006025-2.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/29 13:44
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1066+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking SEI, the native token of the Sei network, the firm announced on Thursday. The S-1 registration proposes using CF Benchmarks to aggregate price data across multiple exchanges and name Coinbase Custody Trust Company […]
SEI
SEI$0.3003+1.31%
U
U$0.01222+28.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005301-0.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 12:24
Share

Trending News

More

21Shares seeks SEC approval for first spot Sei ETF

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

21Shares Seeks SEC Approval for Spot SEI ETF as Altcoin ETF Race Heats Up

Luxfolio LTC Investment: Ambitious $73M Raise Targets 1 Million LTC by 2026

Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse