Lygos Aims to Banish Ghosts of Past With Non-Custodial Model

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 21:57
Bitcoin
BTC$112,319+0.25%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1252+1.95%
Terra
LUNA$0.1501+0.33%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003031-0.42%

Lygos Finance unveiled what it calls the first truly non-custodial bitcoin BTC$112,757.01-backed lending platform, aiming to transform the crypto credit market with institutional-grade design.

The platform is built on Discrete Log Contracts (DLCs) developed by Atomic Finance, which Lygos acquired earlier this year.

DLCs enforce bilateral lending agreements directly on Bitcoin’s base layer, with an external oracle attesting to facts like BTC-USD prices, but not controlling the funds. Borrowers and lenders sign Contract Execution Transactions, meaning settlement happens entirely on the Bitcoin blockchain without custodians or smart-contract risk.

“True non-custodial means exactly this,” CEO Jay Patel said in an emailed announcement on Thursday. “No participant other than the borrower and lender can move the funds.”

Lygos supports up to $100 million, with BTC collateralized in a native 2-of-2 script and USDC/USDT issued on Ethereum. The model avoids wrapped bitcoin or synthetic collateral, keeping custody native on both sides of the transaction.

During the 2021 crypto bull market, centralized lenders such as Celsius Network, Voyager Digital and BlockFi drew billions in deposits by promising high yields. But these returns were often built on risky, interconnected loans.

The system unraveled in 2022, when the collapse of the Terra-Luna stablecoin and the bankruptcy of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) left many of the major lenders exposed. Mass withdrawals followed, forcing firms to freeze assets and file for bankruptcy. Customers lost much of their deposited funds, and the reputation of bitcoin lending took a severe hit.

By enforcing agreements directly on the Bitcoin layer 1, Lygos said it can restore confidence with transparent, enforceable contracts and no reliance on custodians. The debut marks a fresh attempt to reimagine bitcoin credit markets, this time with non-custodial rails.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/27/lygos-aims-to-banish-ghosts-of-crypto-lending-collapse-with-non-custodial-bitcoin-model

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Share
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0709+9.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Share
New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Sebastian has put the spotlight on research recognizing VeChain’s potential to bring more transparency to supply chain management. In an earlier report, the sustainability think tank Sustain pointed to VeChain as a key player advancing waste recycling transparency through blockchain. VeChain, launched in 2015 and fully live on its own mainnet by 2018, is a [...]]]>
Moonveil
MORE$0.10213+1.50%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01889-1.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.03138+56.90%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 23:04
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

New 2025 Study Highlights VeChain as a Leader in Autonomous Supply Chains

Chainlink crypto gets its first corporate treasury firm, as struggling real estate firm pivots

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction