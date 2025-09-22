Many investors looking at BlockchainFX (BFX) see the familiar challenge: plenty of pitch about utility, but still no live infrastructure […] The post Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.Many investors looking at BlockchainFX (BFX) see the familiar challenge: plenty of pitch about utility, but still no live infrastructure […] The post Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.

Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now?

By: Coindoo
2025/09/22 04:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1465+2.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0211+13.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00565-0.35%

Many investors looking at BlockchainFX (BFX) see the familiar challenge: plenty of pitch about utility, but still no live infrastructure to prove staying power. With Lyno AI (LYNO), the story feels similar, presale momentum and AI-driven talk are there, yet execution is still mostly on paper. So the question is simple: why settle for projects still waiting to deliver when another option is already running in the real world?

That option is BlockDAG, the project making history in the best crypto presales of 2025. Thousands of its X10, X30, and X100 miners have been shipped in over 130 countries, and will soon be operating through the Awakening Testnet on September 25! No other presale coin has ever had real hardware mining live before its listing. The FOMO is real because this isn’t a promise for later; it’s happening right now.

BlockDAG: Real Hardware Mining Before Launch!

BlockDAG is proving what sets it apart: real hardware mining that’s live even before its official listing. Thousands of X10, X30, and X100 miners are being shipped to more than 130 countries and will be actively syncing with the Awakening Testnet through the Stratum protocol on September 25.

This is not a simulation or a placeholder. These devices will be plugged in, running, and validating transactions. No other presale has ever achieved this, which makes BlockDAG’s position unique and far more convincing than projects still stuck in theory.

The connection between hardware miners and the blockchain is a critical step that investors usually expect only after launch. Here, it is already happening. That means when the mainnet goes live, the network will not be starting from zero; it will be battle-tested and proven under real use. This early decentralization through thousands of independent miners builds trust and creates urgency. It’s exactly why many see BlockDAG as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

The presale itself backs this up. BlockDAG has already raised nearly $410 million, with $40 million in the last month alone, averaging around $1 million daily. Tokens began at just $0.001 and are currently priced at $0.03 in Batch 30. Moreover, this price has been slashed to $0.0013 for a limited time, boosting return potential tenfold!

With a confirmed listing price of $0.05, the early ROI is clear. Investors who entered in earlier stages are already sitting on returns of over 2,900%. That mix of live hardware, growing adoption, and profitable presale milestones is why BlockDAG continues to be called one of the top picks among the best crypto presales of 2025 and why FOMO is building every single day.

BlockchainFX: Still a Bet on Future Scalability

BlockchainFX (BFX) is pushing forward with its presale, pitching itself as a project designed to bring speed and scalability into real use. The coin is currently priced at $0.015 per token, with a confirmed listing price of $0.05. That setup gives early participants a clear margin for potential gains if the listing goes as planned.

Investors are also watching the project’s promises of faster transactions and improved network performance, though these features are still waiting for full-scale demonstration. With the presale active, BFX token holders are essentially betting on the team’s ability to turn technical claims into working infrastructure.

This gap between early interest and real-world delivery is what keeps comparisons alive with projects already showing proof of execution. For now, BlockchainFX (BFX) is positioning itself as a risk-reward play, attractive for those willing to enter presales.

It has a place in discussions around the best crypto presales of 2025, but whether it joins the list of top crypto presales 2025 will depend entirely on how well it translates its vision into an ecosystem that works beyond paper.

Lyno AI: Arbitrage Ambitions, Waiting for Takeoff

Lyno AI (LYNO) has stepped into presale territory with a strong pitch around AI-driven arbitrage across multiple blockchains. The token is currently priced at $0.05 in its Early Bird phase, with sales already crossing 498,000 tokens and raising about $24,911.

Once this stage closes, the price moves up to $0.055, with a target presale price of $0.10. The total supply sits at 420.69 billion tokens, and buyers who spend more than $100 have the chance to win from a pool of 100,000 LYNO tokens through presale giveaways. This structure is designed to attract both small and large participants into the ecosystem.

Backers of the LYNO token are eyeing whether these presale numbers can translate into long-term adoption. The project has received attention for its audit claims and roadmap, but delivery will decide its real strength.

With analysts discussing its upside potential, the project often gets mentioned alongside the best crypto presales of 2025. Some also consider it among the top crypto presales 2025, but the true test is whether execution matches the momentum. For now, the entry price still makes it a talking point for speculative investors.

Summing Up

BlockchainFX (BFX) has set its presale at $0.015 with a listing target of $0.05, giving investors a straightforward profit path if the team can deliver on its speed-focused goals. Lyno AI (LYNO), priced at $0.05 in its Early Bird phase, is building attention with token giveaways and a planned move to $0.10 by the final stage. Both projects are creating interest, but they are still in the stage of proving their real-world utility.

That’s where BlockDAG separates itself. With thousands of X-Series miners shipped to 130+ countries, the project is not waiting until launch to show its backbone. This rare setup, combined with a nearly $410 million presale haul, makes it a clear leader among the best crypto presales of 2025. For many, it already feels like the top crypto presale of the year.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Er heeft recentelijk een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden binnen de cryptomarkt, waarin de SEC een belangrijke rol heeft gespeeld. Het lijkt namelijk een stuk makkelijker te worden voor financiële instituten om goedkeuring te krijgen voor hun crypto ETF. Wat betekent dit voor de nabije toekomst van de cryptomarkt? 2025 kan nu al het jaar van crypto ETF’s genoemd worden. Ondanks dat er slechts twee cryptocurrencies zijn die een ETF hebben, is de speculatie over aankomende ETF producten al maandenlang aan de gang. Recentelijk heeft er echter een belangrijke ontwikkeling plaatsgevonden op het gebied van de crypto ETF markt. Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's SEC gaat goedkeuring proces crypto ETF’s stroomlijnen De SEC heeft recentelijk aangegeven dat het zijn proces rondom goedkeuringen voor crypto ETF producten gaat stroomlijnen. In plaats van dat het maandenlang op zich kan laten wachten, kunnen financiële instituten nu binnen enkele weken goedkeuring krijgen. Dit is mogelijk op het moment dat de crypto waarvoor een verzoek ingediend wordt voldoet aan een zogenaamde SEC standaard. Op dit moment voldoen volgens de crypto analist Dan 12 cryptocurrencies aan deze SEC standaard. Dit zijn Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Stellar, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, Solana en Cardano. Het feit dat het goedkeuringsproces rondom ETF producten gestroomlijnd wordt, gaat volgens meerdere analisten leiden tot vele ETF lanceringen. Volgens analisten van Bloomberg zullen er in de aankomende 12 maanden maar liefst 100 verschillende crypto ETF producten op de markt verschijnen. WOW. The SEC has approved Generic Listing Standards for “Commodity Based Trust Shares” aka includes crypto ETPs. This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for. Get ready for a wave of spot crypto ETP launches in coming weeks and months. pic.twitter.com/xDKCuj41mc — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 17, 2025 De eerste ETF van deze lijst aan ETF verzoeken is nu goedgekeurd door de SEC. De multi crypto ETF van Grayscale heeft onlangs namelijk goedkeuring ontvangen. Deze multi crypto ETF gaat in totaal vijf cryptocurrencies bevatten: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Voor XRP, Solana en Cardano vormt deze Grayscale multi crypto ETF de eerste echte crypto ETF voor deze projecten. Het is uiteraard een optimistisch signaal dat niet alleen wijst op verdere winsten voor deze projecten, maar ook voor de rest van de cryptomarkt. @media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Crypto verwachting: hoe reageren XRP, SOL en ADA op dit nieuws? In reactie op dit nieuws wisten Ripple, Cardano en Solana al snel een opmars door te maken. De cryptomarkt lijkt namelijk positief gereageerd te hebben op deze goedkeuring voor de Grayscale multi crypto ETF. De XRP koersverwachting steeg over de afgelopen 24 uur namelijk al meer dan 2,8%, terwijl Solana met 4,3% steeg en Cardano indruk wist te maken met een stijging van 5,13%. Dit lijkt nu echter pas het begin van verdere winsten te zijn. altseason, top crypto" width="750" height="500" /> Solana en Cardano koers grafiek (24 uur) – bron: Coinmarketcap Op het moment dat deze ETF’s namelijk live gaan, zal de instroom van kapitaal grote winsten met zich meebrengen. Tegelijkertijd is de gehele cryptomarkt nu ook een altcoin season ingegaan. Dat betekent dat altcoins kunnen excelleren. Top crypto projecten zoals Solana kunnen in dit geval indrukwekkende winsten doormaken. Maar de grootste crypto verwachting is echter niet voor deze grootheden binnen de cryptomarkt. Juist projecten met een lagere market cap maken namelijk kans op grote winsten. Dit soort projecten zijn door een lagere market cap namelijk gemakkelijk in staat om meerdere malen te verdubbelen in waarde. Met deze ontwikkelingen in het achterhoofd kan het dan ook erg interessant zijn om nieuwe crypto projecten te overwegen. Een project dat al snel naar voren komt als een favoriet onder investeerders is Wall Street Pepe. Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) – maakt overstap naar Solana blockchain Wall Street Pepe is een voorbeeld van een crypto project dat onlangs zijn presale succesvol afrondde en inmiddels live is gegaan op exchanges. Sinds dit project live is op exchanges heeft het al meer dan 79.000 unieke wallet houders aangetrokken. Ook kent dit project al meer dan 55.000 volgers op zijn X platform. Een duidelijk teken dat dit project nu kan rekenen op een grote community van investeerders. Het is vaak de community van investeerders die deze projecten naar grote winsten helpt. Het team achter dit project heeft echter ook niet stilgezeten. Dit team heeft er namelijk voor gekozen om een overstap te maken naar de Solana blockchain. Er liggen namelijk veel meme coin mogelijkheden op Solana en het team achter dit project wil zijn investeerders nu mee laten profiteren van dit potentieel. Launching on Solana You can buy early Every dollar buy on $SOL = burns $WEPE on ETH Once ETH $WEPE hits $0.001 → $SOL Peg goes 1:1 Sol buy = Eth burn New site, new plans, the Solana expansion begins ⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/c3GBYJZliX — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 19, 2025 Om deze overstap naar Solana mogelijk te maken heeft dit team nu de SOL WEPE token uitgebracht. Deze token zal 1-op-1 gekoppeld worden met de originele ETH WEPE token. Elk moment dat er een SOL WEPE token wordt gekocht zal er een ETH WEPE token permanent worden verwijderd uit de circulerende voorraad. Hierdoor zullen beide ecosystemen altijd in balans blijven. Investeerders hebben nu de unieke mogelijkheid om deel te nemen aan dit project voordat deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain is afgerond. Door vroegtijdig SOL WEPE tokens te kopen lijken er nu unieke winstmogelijkheden te liggen voor investeerders. Om meer informatie te vinden over deze overstap naar de Solana blockchain kan je de website van dit project bezoeken. Nu naar Wall Street Pepe i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand? is geschreven door Joeri van Kuppeveld en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.010524+6.85%
Solana
SOL$236.15-1.43%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,312.75-0.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 02:46
Share
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
GAINS
GAINS$0.02497+0.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:29
Share
Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

The post Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency arena is witnessing a whirlwind of activities as Bitcoin projects towards a remarkable $115,500 by the imminent daily and weekly candle closes. Aster Coin has emerged as a significant player in the altcoin sector this past week, garnering considerable interest due to an effective and strategic marketing effort by CZ. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-eyes-new-heights-amid-market-tensions
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005215-3.31%
Aster
ASTER$1.4831-10.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017868+1.15%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 04:14
Share

Trending News

More

Top altcoins om te kopen voor ETF seizoen 2025 – wordt uptober de 100x maand?

Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains

Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions

Low-risk DeFi, not memecoins, can best sustain Ethereum’s economy, co-founder Vitalik Buterin says

DOGE Price Could Jump 45% in September, But Ozak AI Presale Shows 100x Upside Opportunity