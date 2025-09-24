The post Lyno AI Gains Ground Over Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI presale is experiencing a massive hype in the presence of meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu falling. During this phase, the Early Bird price will be placed at $0.05 per token, and 742,543 tokens have been sold and 37,127 raised. The presale is another alternative, which is an AI-driven cross-chain Polygon-based arbitrage. Meme Coins Losing Pace Last week, Dogecoin declined by 4 per cent, indicating a decline in the interest of investors in meme tokens. Shiba Inu has also not been able to sustain momentum with the wider market dynamics. These coins have little utility and no fee sharing advantages to the holders and undermine their long-term attractiveness. AI Arbitrage: The Force that Makes Lyno Special. Lyno AI applies autonomous algorithms powered by 15 cross-chain arbitrage blockchain scans in real-time to provide stakers with stable 30% fee shares. This new technology opens possibilities, which meme coins will be unable to offer. Audiited by Cyberscope , secure and trustworthy platform, governed by the token holders of the $LYNO. Any Presale purchasers investing more than 100 in Lyno tokens will receive a giveaway with a 100K pot, which is shared among ten winners. The second presale phase valuation will be increased to $0.055 because Lyno will be approaching its last goal of $0.10 per token. Conclusion: Scoop $LYNO Before It Surges The investors are encouraged to go out and purchase Lyno AI tokens during the Early Bird phase before the anticipated rush. Lyno AI has a chance to outperform meme coins and give high returns with the adoption of AI-driven technology, trusted audits, and increased interest in the market. Get it now before Lyno AI takes off.  For more information about LYNO visit the links below: Contact Details: Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page.… The post Lyno AI Gains Ground Over Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI presale is experiencing a massive hype in the presence of meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu falling. During this phase, the Early Bird price will be placed at $0.05 per token, and 742,543 tokens have been sold and 37,127 raised. The presale is another alternative, which is an AI-driven cross-chain Polygon-based arbitrage. Meme Coins Losing Pace Last week, Dogecoin declined by 4 per cent, indicating a decline in the interest of investors in meme tokens. Shiba Inu has also not been able to sustain momentum with the wider market dynamics. These coins have little utility and no fee sharing advantages to the holders and undermine their long-term attractiveness. AI Arbitrage: The Force that Makes Lyno Special. Lyno AI applies autonomous algorithms powered by 15 cross-chain arbitrage blockchain scans in real-time to provide stakers with stable 30% fee shares. This new technology opens possibilities, which meme coins will be unable to offer. Audiited by Cyberscope , secure and trustworthy platform, governed by the token holders of the $LYNO. Any Presale purchasers investing more than 100 in Lyno tokens will receive a giveaway with a 100K pot, which is shared among ten winners. The second presale phase valuation will be increased to $0.055 because Lyno will be approaching its last goal of $0.10 per token. Conclusion: Scoop $LYNO Before It Surges The investors are encouraged to go out and purchase Lyno AI tokens during the Early Bird phase before the anticipated rush. Lyno AI has a chance to outperform meme coins and give high returns with the adoption of AI-driven technology, trusted audits, and increased interest in the market. Get it now before Lyno AI takes off.  For more information about LYNO visit the links below: Contact Details: Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page.…

Lyno AI Gains Ground Over Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 18:17
Lyno AI presale is experiencing a massive hype in the presence of meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu falling. During this phase, the Early Bird price will be placed at $0.05 per token, and 742,543 tokens have been sold and 37,127 raised. The presale is another alternative, which is an AI-driven cross-chain Polygon-based arbitrage.

Meme Coins Losing Pace

Last week, Dogecoin declined by 4 per cent, indicating a decline in the interest of investors in meme tokens. Shiba Inu has also not been able to sustain momentum with the wider market dynamics. These coins have little utility and no fee sharing advantages to the holders and undermine their long-term attractiveness.

AI Arbitrage: The Force that Makes Lyno Special.

Lyno AI applies autonomous algorithms powered by 15 cross-chain arbitrage blockchain scans in real-time to provide stakers with stable 30% fee shares. This new technology opens possibilities, which meme coins will be unable to offer. Audiited by Cyberscope , secure and trustworthy platform, governed by the token holders of the $LYNO.

Any Presale purchasers investing more than 100 in Lyno tokens will receive a giveaway with a 100K pot, which is shared among ten winners. The second presale phase valuation will be increased to $0.055 because Lyno will be approaching its last goal of $0.10 per token.

Conclusion: Scoop $LYNO Before It Surges

The investors are encouraged to go out and purchase Lyno AI tokens during the Early Bird phase before the anticipated rush. Lyno AI has a chance to outperform meme coins and give high returns with the adoption of AI-driven technology, trusted audits, and increased interest in the market.

Get it now before Lyno AI takes off.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Contact Details:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/presale-market-watch-lyno-ai-gains-ground-over-meme-coins-like-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
