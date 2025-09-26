Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.