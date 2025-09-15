Lyno AI Nears $X Million as Whales Accumulate Early

LynoAI is also doing very well as a leading crypto presale investment with close to 0.3 million raised. The Early Bird stage is witnessing a high concentration of whales, which is a good indicator of institutional interest. Having sold 450,384 tokens and raised 22,519, Lyno AI is about to break out.

Whales Build Positions Ahead of Surge

The increasing concentration of large investors is one of the indicators of the potential of Lyno AI. The token is currently in the Early Bird phase which is only worth $0.05, so clever investors are setting themselves up before the token starts to ascend to $0.055 in the subsequent stage. Whales appreciate the fact that Lyno AI has developed an innovative AI-based arbitrage technology that is oriented to extracting profit on the opportunities of cross-chains automatically, which is a significant benefit in comparison with manual trading.

Early Bird Stage Sparks Demand.

Lyno AI is priced at an attractive price but not the only thing attracting attention during its presale. Those who invest more than 100 have an opportunity to enter into the Lyno AI Giveaway, where 10 investors will win a 100K token share. This is an additional incentive to commit early before the final target price of $0.10. Multi-chain AI arbitrage, real-time trading, and community governance are some of the factors driving the strong fundamental outlook that whales are currently operating.

Lyno AI is a Trusted and Innovative Leader.

Lyno AI is a secure and technologically advanced audited company by Cyberscope. Its AI-powered market intelligence and multi-layer protection give investors confidence in its environment. The flash loans and governance characteristics of the protocol create an increasing interest among whales, which justifies expectations of high returns. The subsequent phases will yield greater token prices and it is important to be among the early entrants.

Before the expected boom, investors are advised to jump and buy the Lyno AI tokens. This pre-sale provides one with an exclusive opportunity to become a member of a next-generation AI-based arbitrage platform, with proven whale support and a safe and audited underpinning.

LynoAI Giveaway: Presale purchasers who invest more than 100 are given a unique opportunity to share in the token reward pool of 100K. Don’t delay.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:



Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI[email protected]