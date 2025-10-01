Lynx Cheryl Reeve Fined & Dallas Wings Chris Koclanes Fired

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Myisha Hines-Allen #2, Aziaha James #10 and head coach Chris Koclanes of the Dallas Wings watch play during the second half of the game against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center on September 11, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Getty Images

Ahead of Game Five between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever, and aside from Minnesota Lynx player and vice president of the player’s union Napheesa Collier calling out league leadership in Cathy Engelbert, WNBA recent news included Cheryl Reeve who received an unprecedented fine and Chris Koclanes out with the Dallas Wings.

Cheryl Reeve Assessed $15,000 Fine

Cheryl Reeve, head coach of the Minnesota Lynx was given a $15,000 fine from the WNBA announced. Reeve had an outburst in the last 30 seconds of the game three September 26 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas collided with Collier as she stole the ball and raced down the court for a break away shot. The officials did not assess a foul to Thomas and Collier was hurt in the play and did not return to the game.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx and Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury battle for a loose ball during the first half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

After the play Reeve could be seen violently screaming at the officials, having to be held back by players and fellow coaches. Reeve was assessed a technical and ejected from the game, and as she was escorted off the court she was seen shouting and arguing with fans in the stands.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 26: Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx is restrained by coaches after being ejected during the second half of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 26, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Lynx 84-76.

Reeve was then suspended from coaching game four on September 28 where the Minnesota Lynx fell to Phoenix, 86-81 and were removed from the post season.

However, the league issued the fine for Reeve’s on court game behavior during the end of game three, but also the comments made in the press conference post game which included, “I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It’s bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those three people semi-finals playoff worthy is f***ing malpractice.”

The $15,000 fine is the highest penalty that has been given out in league history. However, Reeve isn’t backing down or apologizing for her comments. In her exit interview on September 30 she said, “I think for me, being a principled person, there are things I care deeply about. And that’s my players’ health and safety. That’s the fairness to our organization. And when those things are challenged, if I’m not going to speak up, who’s going to?”

Chris Koclanes Out After One Year with Dallas Wings

First year head coach Koclanes has been fired from his post with the Dallas Wings. Koclanes had a league wide worst 10-34 record (.277).

General Manager Curt Miller gave the following statement on the decision to part ways with Koclanes, “On behalf of the Dallas Wings, I want to thank Chris for his many and immediate contributions to the organization this past season. With new team facilities being built, a youthful roster under contract, and the rights to three first round draft selections over the next two seasons, including a lottery pick in 2026, the Wings are well-positioned for future success.”

