The post M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena to Expand Digital Assets in Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, has invested $20 million in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. The move underscores a push to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital asset infrastructure at a time when the region is seeking a larger role in global finance. Ethena is best known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe. Both are backed by crypto collateral and maintained through hedging strategies designed to reduce volatility. The protocol has attracted more than $14 billion in deposits since launching in 2024, reflecting appetite for stablecoin-like products that also generate yield. M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, will integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings. The group says this adds a regulated way for clients to access returns from emerging digital assets. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, said the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s market. The investment follows M2’s participation in a funding initiative for the Sui blockchain ecosystem earlier this year. It also comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its regulatory framework to attract crypto firms and investors. By aligning with Ethena, M2 aims to offer custody, yield, and liquidity services while accelerating adoption of new digital finance tools in the Middle East. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/m2-capital-invests-usd20m-in-ethena-to-expand-digital-assets-in-middle-eastThe post M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena to Expand Digital Assets in Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, has invested $20 million in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. The move underscores a push to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital asset infrastructure at a time when the region is seeking a larger role in global finance. Ethena is best known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe. Both are backed by crypto collateral and maintained through hedging strategies designed to reduce volatility. The protocol has attracted more than $14 billion in deposits since launching in 2024, reflecting appetite for stablecoin-like products that also generate yield. M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, will integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings. The group says this adds a regulated way for clients to access returns from emerging digital assets. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, said the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s market. The investment follows M2’s participation in a funding initiative for the Sui blockchain ecosystem earlier this year. It also comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its regulatory framework to attract crypto firms and investors. By aligning with Ethena, M2 aims to offer custody, yield, and liquidity services while accelerating adoption of new digital finance tools in the Middle East. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/m2-capital-invests-usd20m-in-ethena-to-expand-digital-assets-in-middle-east

M2 Capital Invests $20M in Ethena to Expand Digital Assets in Middle East

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 19:29
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015972-6.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118-3.43%
Ethena
ENA$0.5767-4.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1118-5.25%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02885-4.97%

M2 Capital Limited, the investment arm of UAE-based M2 Holdings, has invested $20 million in Ethena’s governance token, ENA. The move underscores a push to connect Middle Eastern investors with new digital asset infrastructure at a time when the region is seeking a larger role in global finance.

Ethena is best known for its crypto-native synthetic dollar, USDe, and its reward-bearing version, sUSDe. Both are backed by crypto collateral and maintained through hedging strategies designed to reduce volatility.

The protocol has attracted more than $14 billion in deposits since launching in 2024, reflecting appetite for stablecoin-like products that also generate yield.

M2 Global Wealth, an affiliate of M2 Holdings, will integrate Ethena into its wealth management offerings. The group says this adds a regulated way for clients to access returns from emerging digital assets. Kim Wong, M2’s head of treasury, said the deal sets a new standard for trust and security in the region’s market.

The investment follows M2’s participation in a funding initiative for the Sui blockchain ecosystem earlier this year. It also comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its regulatory framework to attract crypto firms and investors.

By aligning with Ethena, M2 aims to offer custody, yield, and liquidity services while accelerating adoption of new digital finance tools in the Middle East.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/25/m2-capital-invests-usd20m-in-ethena-to-expand-digital-assets-in-middle-east

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Share
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Share
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation