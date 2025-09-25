A trader under the pseudonym Machi Big Brother, who actively trades on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, for six days lost about $30 million. This was reported by analysts Lookonchain. According to their data, Machi Big Brother started trading on Hyperliquid in May 2025 and increased his profits from zero to more than $42.6 million in […] Сообщение Machi Big Brother lost about $30 million on trading in six days появились сначала на INCRYPTED.A trader under the pseudonym Machi Big Brother, who actively trades on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, for six days lost about $30 million. This was reported by analysts Lookonchain. According to their data, Machi Big Brother started trading on Hyperliquid in May 2025 and increased his profits from zero to more than $42.6 million in […] Сообщение Machi Big Brother lost about $30 million on trading in six days появились сначала на INCRYPTED.

Machi Big Brother lost about $30 million on trading in six days

By: Incrypted
2025/09/25 18:22
  • Machi Big Brother began trading on the Hyperliquid exchange in May.
  • In four months, the trader increased his profits to $42.6 million.
  • Within six days, he lost about $30 million.
  • He now has loss-making positions open on Ethereum and PUMP.

A trader under the pseudonym Machi Big Brother, who actively trades on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, for six days lost about $30 million. This was reported by analysts Lookonchain.

According to their data, Machi Big Brother started trading on Hyperliquid in May 2025 and increased his profits from zero to more than $42.6 million in four months. However, this figure dropped to $11.6 million in six days.

At the time of writing, the trader has two large positions open:

  • Ethereum — long with 15x leverage. Current losses amount to more than $10 miliion;
  • PUMP -—long with leverage of 5x. The losses are also about $10 miliion.
Trader positions. Data: HyperDash.

