Machi Big Brother lost about $30 million on trading in six days

Machi Big Brother began trading on the Hyperliquid exchange in May.

In four months, the trader increased his profits to $42.6 million.

Within six days, he lost about $30 million.

He now has loss-making positions open on Ethereum and PUMP.

A trader under the pseudonym Machi Big Brother, who actively trades on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, for six days lost about $30 million. This was reported by analysts Lookonchain.

According to their data, Machi Big Brother started trading on Hyperliquid in May 2025 and increased his profits from zero to more than $42.6 million in four months. However, this figure dropped to $11.6 million in six days.

At the time of writing, the trader has two large positions open:

Ethereum — long with 15x leverage. Current losses amount to more than $10 miliion;

PUMP -—long with leverage of 5x. The losses are also about $10 miliion.

Trader positions. Data: HyperDash.