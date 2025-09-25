A Whale’s $4M Loss Sends Shockwaves Through HYPE Jeffrey Huang, aka Machi Big Brother, exited his $25M HYPE position with a $4M loss. Just days earlier, his bag showed $19M in paper profits. The sudden reversal highlights how fragile hype-driven rallies can be when token unlocks and whale exits collide. Source: MLM Token Unlocks and [...] The post Machi Big Brother’s $4M HYPE Loss Shows Why Meme Tokens Gain Real Momentum in Early Presales appeared first on Blockonomi.A Whale’s $4M Loss Sends Shockwaves Through HYPE Jeffrey Huang, aka Machi Big Brother, exited his $25M HYPE position with a $4M loss. Just days earlier, his bag showed $19M in paper profits. The sudden reversal highlights how fragile hype-driven rallies can be when token unlocks and whale exits collide. Source: MLM Token Unlocks and [...] The post Machi Big Brother’s $4M HYPE Loss Shows Why Meme Tokens Gain Real Momentum in Early Presales appeared first on Blockonomi.

Machi Big Brother’s $4M HYPE Loss Shows Why Meme Tokens Gain Real Momentum in Early Presales

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 16:30
A Whale’s $4M Loss Sends Shockwaves Through HYPE

Jeffrey Huang, aka Machi Big Brother, exited his $25M HYPE position with a $4M loss. Just days earlier, his bag showed $19M in paper profits. The sudden reversal highlights how fragile hype-driven rallies can be when token unlocks and whale exits collide.

Source: MLM

Token Unlocks and Market Share Slump Expose HYPE’s Weakness

HYPE faces a massive supply unlock that could flood the market with $400M+ worth of tokens. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid’s market share has dropped from 65% to barely 30%, with rivals like Aster and Lighter gaining ground. Even after peaking at $60, HYPE slipped nearly 10%—showing how quickly momentum can vanish.

Why Late-Stage Hype Hurts Retail Investors Most

Whales often exit with millions while smaller investors are left holding losses. HYPE proves that late entries into inflated tokens carry serious risks. Unlock schedules, overreliance on big wallets, and declining competitive advantage all combine to create volatility. The smarter move? Position before hype takes over.

MAGAX Brings a Meme-to-Earn Model With Real Utility

MAGAX is rewriting the meme coin playbook. Instead of relying on speculation, it builds on Meme-to-Earn mechanics, where users create, share, and earn from viral content. Its Loomint AI system filters bots and rewards authentic engagement, making growth more community-driven and fair compared to hype-heavy projects.

Early Investors in MAGAX Gain Clear Advantages

MAGAX’s presale structure gives smaller investors a chance to step in before prices inflate. Benefits include:

  • Transparent entry points in Stage 2 presale.
  • AI-backed fairness that reduces manipulation.
  • Meme culture momentum fueling adoption.
  • Lower costs today, higher ROI potential tomorrow.
  • Rewards that extend beyond traders to creators and promoters.

Presales Like MAGAX Offer the Real Momentum Window

Machi Big Brother’s $4M misstep shows the danger of chasing hype too late. Presales like MAGAX flip the script—letting early backers secure positions before headlines inflate prices. With Stage 2 live, MAGAX offers a chance to enter at the momentum’s start, not at its peak.

