MAGAX Crosses 75% Stage 1 Mark, MAGAXLIVE Code Activated

2025/08/28 00:13
Crypto News

MAGAX presale sells 75% of Stage 1 tokens ahead of schedule. Use code MAGAXLIVE for 5% bonus tokens before Stage 2 price increases.

75% of Stage 1 Tokens Sold Ahead of Schedule

Early presale momentum is proving decisive for Moonshot MAGAX, as the project races through Stage 1 with over 75% of tokens already snapped up. The rapid sell-through underscores not only strong investor demand but also the growing conviction that MAGAX is more than just another meme coin launch.

With each presale phase set to raise the entry price, hitting this milestone so quickly places MAGAX among the fastest-moving presales of 2025 and signals that buyers are eager to secure allocations before the next stage begins.

Rapid Sell-Through Signals Investor Confidence

Speed matters in presales, and MAGAX’s early momentum speaks volumes. With three-quarters of tokens allocated in Stage 1, investors are acting quickly to secure their positions before the next phase lifts the price. Analysts note that this level of demand demonstrates confidence from both retail traders and larger backers who see MAGAX as more than just another meme project.

8,850% Growth Projection Built on Scarcity

Priced at $0.00027, MAGAX’s current presale stage offers one of the most attractive entry points in the market. Analysts project that prices could climb as high as $0.24–$0.27 over the next cycle — nearly an 8,850% gain. This outlook is underpinned by MAGAX’s deflationary tokenomics, where every transaction reduces supply, creating scarcity as adoption expands.

Community Growth Surges Past 20,000 Members

Momentum is also reflected in MAGAX’s online presence. Its Telegram and X (Twitter) communities now host tens of thousands of members, with daily updates and viral content driving excitement. Unlike older meme tokens that relied solely on hype, MAGAX is building an ecosystem where community participation directly translates into rewards.

Security Assurance Through CertiK Audit

Investor trust in presales often hinges on transparency, and MAGAX has addressed this with a CertiK audit certificate. By undergoing independent review, MAGAX separates itself from unaudited meme projects, assuring investors that its contracts are secure and its presale is designed with long-term sustainability in mind.

MAGAXLIVE Code Unlocks 5% Extra Tokens

To mark the 75% milestone, MAGAX has activated the MAGAXLIVE bonus code, giving presale participants 5% extra tokens on their allocation. With Stage 2 pricing set to increase, this limited-time bonus provides early adopters with an added incentive to join now before demand pushes prices higher.

Why the Early Numbers Put MAGAX Ahead of Competitors

Strong early sell-through, a growing global community, audited smart contracts, and a built-in scarcity model all underline MAGAX’s potential. While many meme projects rely on hype alone, MAGAX is combining momentum with measurable progress. For investors evaluating presales this year, the figures point to one conclusion — MAGAX is already leading the pack.

Be part of the Moonshot Magax Presale Community:

Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)

