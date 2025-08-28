Magna Partners with SecondSwap, Unlocking Issuer-Approved Liquidity for Locked Token Holders

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 16:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318--%
2S Magna Press Release 1756357223OPYU3TTFkU

Singapore, Singapore, August 28th, 2025, Chainwire

Collaboration unlocks the secondary trading of locked tokens on SecondSwap’s marketplace while preserving vesting conditions.

SecondSwap, a decentralized marketplace for illiquid tokens, has formed a strategic partnership with Magna, the leading token management provider, to offer issuer-approved pathways for secondary transfers of locked tokens.

For projects already using Magna for token vesting, this partnership means their existing vesting schedules and contracts remain unchanged. Foundations retain full control, able to finalize transfers by updating the vesting recipient within Magna, while SecondSwap provides a secure, onchain venue for foundation-approved secondary trades.

What Problems Does SecondSwap Solve?

Accessing liquidity for locked tokens has traditionally been inefficient and opaque. Contributors, employees, and early investors who hold vested tokens often turn to off-chain OTC desks or informal peer-to-peer deals conducted through private chat groups. These transactions are difficult to verify, leave issuers out of the loop, and create reputational and regulatory risks.

SecondSwap directly addresses these issues by partnering with Magna’s vesting infrastructure. This ensures that any secondary trading of locked tokens happens in a controlled, transparent, and onchain environment, always subject to issuer approval. Vesting rules remain fully intact, as foundations can finalize transfers by updating the vesting recipient within Magna. This allows tokenomics to be safeguarded while still giving stakeholders a legitimate, issuer-approved path to liquidity.

What’s In It for Foundations, Holders, and Traders?

  • For Foundations and Issuers: SecondSwap provides an issuer-first liquidity venue. Foundations maintain full oversight over approving transactions and facilitating the transfer to a buyer. This ensures alignment with circulating supply strategies, token unlock calendars, and compliance requirements.
  • For Token Holders: Contributors can access liquidity without resorting to shadow OTC networks. Their locked tokens are tradable in a compliant, issuer-approved framework — giving them peace of mind that their transactions are recognized by the foundation.

Who’s Magna?

Magna is a comprehensive token management provider, managing over $10B in tokens for more than 1 million stakeholders.

With SecondSwap’s Smart Vesting Adapter, Magna clients can now access issuer-approved liquidity options directly onchain. Issuer-approved, smart contract-enforced, and fully transparent.

A Win-Win Proposition

For Magna, this partnership allows its clients to unlock a new path: enabling locked tokens to access real liquidity options while preserving vesting conditions.

For SecondSwap, it attracts a valuable supply of Magna’s locked tokens to its secondary, onchain marketplace for institutional and retail investors to access, which is aligned with foundations’ interests. 

The Timing Couldn’t Be Better

Coupled with increasing regulatory clarity around the world surrounding tokenization, rising retail and institutional adoption of digital assets, and at least $150 billion in combined token unlocks expected from 2024 to 2025 (according to Tokenomist’s 2024 Annual Report), the conditions are ripe for the onchain trading of locked tokens.

This paves the way for SecondSwap to position itself as the go-to secondary marketplace for not only token projects, but also crypto treasuries, DAOs, and employees holding locked token equity to access issuer-approved liquidity options. 

Currently supporting Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche, SecondSwap plans to expand ecosystem integrations and procure more locked token inventory soon.

For early access or pilot participation, contact: [email protected].

About Magna

Magna is providing token infrastructure for projects building in Web3.

Projects can seamlessly manage their token allocations, automate on-chain token vesting schedules, power large scale airdrops, manage foundation grants, custody tokens, and use escrow services for OTC trades with ease through our user-friendly interface.

Trusted with $10B+ in TVL by over 100 customers, including Optimism, Aptos Labs, Wormhole, Sonic Labs, Aethir, and many more.

About SecondSwap

SecondSwap is one of the first decentralized marketplaces built to unlock liquidity from locked tokens and other hard-to-trade assets. This includes vesting allocations, structured token distributions, and tokenized real-world assets. SecondSwap helps holders turn idle value into active markets and gives projects more control over how supply enters circulation.

Learn more at secondswap.io.

Disclaimer

This release has been prepared and provided by SecondSwap for informational purposes only. The statements and descriptions herein are solely those of SecondSwap. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any tokens or securities. Any participation in token-related activities may be subject to eligibility requirements, applicable laws, and platform terms. Digital assets may be volatile and can lose value. They are not legal tender, not backed by any government, and not subject to deposit protection schemes.

Contact

Head of Marketing
Nelson Leung
SecondSwap
[email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network introduced Linux Node support and confirmed plans for a protocol upgrade to version 23, aiming to enhance infrastructure and expand KYC integration. Infrastructure Upgrades Gain Momentum Pi Network launched the Pi Node Linux, giving operators—particularly exchanges and service providers—a standardized way to run node software. The rollout eliminates the need for customized builds […] The post Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low appeared first on CoinChapter.
NODE
NODE$0.11455+5.45%
Pi Network
PI$0.35282+3.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:31
Share
Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

BitcoinWorld Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban For tech enthusiasts and a broad user base seeking digital companionship, Candy AI became a viral phenomenon. As of August 2025, the platform is no longer available, having been banned due to a combination of legal, safety, and ethical issues. However, before its shutdown, it was widely discussed for its advanced technology and the controversy surrounding its adult-oriented features. The Rise and Fall of Candy AI The platform’s popularity stemmed from its sophisticated ability to offer a deeply personalized and intimate AI chat experience, a step beyond typical chatbots. The core appeal was the ability to create and engage with an emotionally responsive virtual companion that was always available. Discussions about Candy AI often revolved around these key themes: The Novelty of AI Intimacy: The platform gained attention for simulating human-like, intimate relationships, fulfilling a desire for companionship in a digital space. Controversy and Ethical Debates: Its explicit, unfiltered content for adults sparked intense global debate over the ethics, privacy, and safety of generative AI platforms. Tech and User Curiosity: The service was a major topic in the AI community, pushing the boundaries of what was possible with conversational AI and attracting users eager to explore these new frontiers. Key Features of the Candy AI Platform Prior to its ban, Candy AI stood out from competitors due to its advanced and highly customizable features, which were built on cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning.   Customization Personalized AI Companions: Users could design their own virtual characters, often referred to as an “AI girlfriend” or “AI boyfriend,” with extensive control over appearance and voice. Detailed Persona Creation: The platform allowed for the definition of specific personality traits, relationship dynamics, hobbies, and backstories, ensuring a highly personalized experience. Conversational Experience Advanced NLP for Realistic Conversations: Candy AI utilized sophisticated NLP to facilitate fluid, context-aware conversations that felt more authentic than scripted chatbot responses. Adaptive Memory: The AI had a robust memory system that allowed it to recall past conversations and user preferences, making interactions feel more personal and long-term. Emotional Simulation: The technology was capable of detecting a user’s tone and mood, allowing it to provide empathetic and emotionally responsive replies. Multimedia and Immersive Features Voice Integration: Users could engage in voice-based conversations, which added a more immersive and personal dimension to the chat experience. Image Generation: A key feature was the ability to request custom, on-demand images of the AI companion, such as “selfies” created from a user’s specific prompts. Immersive Roleplay: Users could participate in complex, user-scripted roleplaying scenarios, from fantasy adventures to romantic storylines. The Reason for the Ban The primary reason for the platform’s shutdown was its focus on mature, unfiltered adult-oriented content. While a premium feature available to verified 18+ users, the explicit nature of the interactions raised significant red flags. This, combined with a lack of robust age verification and content moderation, led to a global ban in August 2025 by authorities concerned with legal and ethical violations.   Conclusion The story of Candy AI underscores the rapid evolution and significant challenges within the AI companion market. While its advanced features set a new standard for conversational and personalized AI, its eventual ban highlights the critical importance of legal compliance and ethical responsibility in the development of generative AI technologies. This post Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005999+5.26%
Instadapp
FLUID$6.28-3.08%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.018925-52.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:03
Share
Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

PANews reported on August 28th that Sony's Layer 2 blockchain, Soneium, has launched the "Soneium Score" scoring system, designed to track and reward real-world participation across the blockchain ecosystem. The system aims to "help users build a lasting identity" through their every action, awarding points based on their on-chain activity (including asset swaps, staking, and NFT trading). The scoring framework assesses participation across four dimensions: daily activity consistency, liquidity contributions, NFT holdings, and rewards from featured projects.
RealLink
REAL$0.05945+3.48%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5539+2.34%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004581-0.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 17:04
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Easily Become the Next Big Crypto Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Xiao Feng: ETF is good, but DAT is better