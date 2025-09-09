Major Company Keeps Its Word: Buys Large Amount of Memecoin

CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) announced today that it has purchased 285,420,000 Dogecoins (approximately $68 million).

The company thus created the largest Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DAT) “in less than a week.”

The new treasury was established with the goal of increasing usage and adoption, which is expected to be driven by the efforts of House of Doge, the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation. CleanCore also announced plans to purchase up to 1 billion DOGE within the next 30 days.

“ZONE’s treasury was established to capture Dogecoin’s potential as a people’s currency. Our strategy is based on the prediction that Dogecoin’s growing utility will translate into broader adoption,” said Marco Margiotta, CleanCore CIO and House of Doge CEO.

Last week, House of Doge announced a partnership with NYSE-listed CleanCore to create an “official Dogecoin treasury.” Token purchases for the treasury will be funded through a $175 million PIPE (private investment fund) offering.

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.23, roughly 63% lower than its all-time high.

*This is not investment advice.

