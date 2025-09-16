Three major European market regulators have warned that investors are not being adequately protected, citing serious shortcomings in the implementation of the European Union's cryptocurrency regulation, MiCA. A joint statement issued by France's financial markets authority, the AMF, Austria's FMA, and Italy's Consob stated that “large differences in how national authorities apply the law” were […]

Continue Reading: Major Debate on Cryptocurrencies in the European Union – Three Major Economies Call for Action